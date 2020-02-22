See the Little Mermaid-inspired accessories collection designed by Betsey Johnson for Disney

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Betsey Johnson, a designer famous for her eccentric creations, collaborated with Disney on a new line of accessories inspired by the 1989 animated film, The Little Mermaid. Every piece in the collection is so beautiful; you’d want to make them all part of your world!

The release of the six-piece set, which includes a colorful headband with ears and jewelry, is part of the ongoing Disney Parks Designer Collection. Our favorite mermaid, Ariel, will surely approve of these shiny and gorgeous accessories! Check them out below.

Little Mermaid-Inspired Minnie Mouse Headband ($148)

Deviating from the usual black, Johnson incorporated an under-the-sea element into this headband by covering its ears with reversible teal and coral sequins. It also features a jeweled Flounder, Sebastian, and Ariel’s favorite hair-styling tool, the dinglehopper. In the middle is a tiara that comes with a variety of ocean-inspired charms and coral. In the backside, there is a small gold heart with the words “Betsey Johnson” and “Disney” written on it.

Little Mermaid-Inspired Minnie Mouse Necklace ($175)

This attention-grabbing necklace has plenty of sparkly charms that every sea-loving person will surely love. The charms include Flounder, Sebastian, several starfish, a dinglehopper, and a sea turtle.

Little Mermaid Charm Bracelet ($150)

Like the necklace, this fun bracelet has plenty of sparkly charms attached to it, including Sebastian, Flounder, a dinglehopper, shells, starfish, and coral. It also has a chain with glass stones.

Little Mermaid Earrings ($65 -$75)

If you are looking for more affordable options, the collection’s earrings are a great choice. There are two pairs to choose from – the Flounder and Sebastian pair ($75) that features the two characters, coral, and starfish and the bedazzled dinglehopper hoops ($65).

Little Mermaid Pin ($65)

We bet you’ve never had a safety pin as fabulous as this one. Well, this item is actually a brooch shaped like a safety pin decked out with jewels, Flounder, and a dinglehopper.

This limited edition collection by Betsey Johnson will be available at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and online at shopDisney.com. on February 21.

To celebrate the launch of this aquatic-themed set, the designer herself will make an appearance at The Disney Dress Shop on the same day.

We’re drooling at how cute these trinkets are. Get your share of these gadgets and gizmos aplenty before they’re gone!