Little girl with Down syndrome adores Kylo Ren and the Dark Side has never looked this cute

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

The first Star Wars film, titled ‘Episode IV: A New Hope,’ hit theaters in 1977. The American epic space opera media franchise was created by George Lucas and since its release, it has been expanded into other films and media, such as video games, television series, comic books, etc.

It has become a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon, and it isn’t surprising that it has gained legions of fans from all over the world with its incredible story line.

One of those fanatics is a four-year-old girl with Down syndrome named Indie Galvan, and this little girl loves the Dark Side, with her current favorite being the Star Wars antagonist, Kylo Ren.

In the story, Ren was trained by his uncle Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi, but he was enticed to join the dark side of the Force by Supreme Leader Snoke. He aspires to be as powerful as his grandfather, Darth Vader.

According to Indie’s mom, Emily Galvan of Rosemead, California, her daughter has been a fan of the science-fiction franchise even before she turned four.

“Indie has been a fangirl since she was a baby. She didn’t have a choice, we both [mom and dad] love Star Wars,” she told Good Morning America.

Emily and her husband even built strollers and wagons for Indie that resemble different Star Wars ships, with their most recent creation being the TIE Fighter.

“She loved Vader when she was a baby she’d call him papa Vader, always telling him she loved him,” Emily said. “Then the Force Awakens came out and Kylo Ren became her favorite.”

Indie’s fangirl dreams were fulfilled earlier this month when she got to meet Ren on their family’s most recent trip to Disneyland. The little girl and her parents went on December 15 to see Indie’s favorite at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Emily posted a video of this epic meet-up on her Instagram and it instantly went viral. People began re-posting it on Twitter where it has been viewed millions of times!

“We think Star Wars means a lot to people of all ages, and to see a little girl dressed up like Kylo Ren and excited to see him just makes you smile,” she said.

See more photos from Indie’s Disney Star Wars trip:

May the force be with you, Indie! See her adorable reaction upon meeting Kylo Ren below or go HERE.

View this post on Instagram Just another day in Batuu . . #indiespeeder#minikyloren#sith#sithprincess#riseofskywalker#galaxysedge#disneyland#littlekyloren#disneyphotopass#littlekylo#batuu#dland#kylorencosplay#cosplay#thefirstorder#kidswhocosplay#ourhapoyplace#guerradelasgalaxias#guerradelasgalaxias#happiestplace#kidscosplay#starwarscosplay#stormtrooper#fangirl#starwars #lucasfilm#riseoftheresistance#starwarsland#femalekyloren#adamdriver#darksidegirls A post shared by IndieSpeeder (@indiespeeder) on Dec 17, 2019 at 8:31pm PST