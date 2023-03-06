A little boy raises over $90K to help his favorite waiter get a family car after learning he’s walking to work

Great gifts indeed come in small packages.

Kayzen, an 8-year-old kid from Arkansas, has proven this after his efforts to help a Waffle House waiter get a family car.

Kayzen has raised over $90,000 from over 2,000 donations for his favorite Waffle House waiter to help him buy a family car and move into a new apartment.

On February 18, Vittoria Hunter posted a link to a GoFundMe campaign to support Devonte Gardner, a waiter, according to Yahoo news.

Vittoria’s son, Kayzen, introduced himself in the fundraiser’s description and explained how he met Gardner while eating breakfast at a Waffle House in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Hi, my name is Kayzen, I am 8 years old. I am wanting to raise funds for my friend, Devonte, who I met and have come to know from eating breakfast at Waffle House. Devonte is a hard-working dad with two little girls and a wife,” the little kid stated on his GoFundMe page’s introduction.

He added that Devonte works hard for his two daughters and wife but must walk or get a ride to work every day.

Kayzen continued by saying that the donation would help his friend move into a clean rental and buy himself a reliable family car to drive his family and go to work.

He praised the employee’s work ethic and urged people to give as he wrapped up the description.

According to Kayzen, Devonte is one of the happiest and most positive people you will ever meet, adding that he always greets everyone with the biggest smiles.

“I hope your heart is as BIG as mine, and you will help me spread kindness in the world,” he concluded.

Devonte spoke candidly about his employment at Waffle House and some of the reasons he enjoys it during an interview with THV 11.

“I love working at Waffle House, basically just, you know, meeting new people every day, and making their day,” he said. “I come with a positive attitude. I treat everybody with positivity. I love to see everybody smile.”

As he explained, he had to leave his home after his girls fell ill from the mold; Gardner also provided more information about how expensive it has been to live in a hotel.

“All my tips and everything that I get to go straight to my kids; I pay for the room daily, pay $60 a day, and it’s just eating my pocket alive,” he said.

Devonte added that the mold forced them to give up most of their belongings, but they are working their way back.

He said it is hard to go ahead despite working extra shifts. He also said he is grateful to have a career he enjoys, but putting away enough money to improve their family’s situation is challenging.

Meanwhile, Kayzen admired his friend, who consistently remembered what he usually ordered.

“Devonte always treats everyone with kindness, and he always knows exactly what I want: hash browns with cheese and eggs with cheese,” he explained.

Donations to help Devonte buy a family car and get a clean rental poured in shortly after the page was set up.

Many of the donations came from the customers he served before, said The Daily Mail.

“This guy is ALWAYS in a good mood and a hard worker!” One of the donors stated on the GoFundMe page’s comment section.

Devonte said he cried when he learned what Kayzen had done for him.

“I started crying – I’d been quietly struggling and didn’t want to ask anybody for anything,” he said.

According to Korey, Kayzen’s father, his son is a selfless young man who puts others before himself, THV 11 noted.

“Kayzen does not, you know, not want anything in return. Just wants other people to pay it forward,” Hunter said.

He wants to serve as a role model for people of all ages.

“It just feels good to help someone else,” Kayzen said.

Thanks to little Kayzen’s efforts, Devonte can now get a decent family car and move his family to a comfortable apartment.

Watch Kayzen and Devonte’s heartwarming story below: