Little boy gets emotional after holding his newborn baby sister for the first time

When a new baby is born into the family, some older brothers and sisters tend to throw jealous fits.

And while those childish reactions can be pretty adorable, this video posted by mom Ali Retelle of her son and his newborn daughter’s first meeting is something else.

In the touching clip, the little boy can be seen holding his baby sister in his arms. He couldn’t stop gazing at her tiny face as she made slight movements with her arms, and when he finally lifted his head, his parents realized that his tears had been flowing.

The boy—seemingly overwhelmed by all the emotions of happiness, love, and wonder that he was feeling—couldn’t help but weep as he savored his sister’s existence.

The toddler wiped his tears away using the sleeve of his sweater and went back to staring at his sister, who suddenly let out a little hiccup.

His mom said, “You can talk to her.”

“She can’t talk back, but she knows what you’re saying,” his dad added.

“You can say whatever you want to her,” said mom.

But the boy didn’t seem to have the words to express what he was feeling. So, he just smiled at his sister and hugged her tight.

No one could tell exactly what the toddler was thinking about at the time, but it’s clear from their first meeting that he has fallen in love with his sibling. From the looks of it, he’s going to be an excellent big brother!

You can watch the heart-tugging moment between this brother and sister in the video below.

Another adorable sibling moment happened four years ago between a little girl named Henley and her newborn sister, Peyton.

In a video, Henley, a year old at the time, can be seen snuggling with her new baby sibling in a bassinet. When her grandmother went inside their hospital room to take her newborn sister away, Henley refused to let go of Peyton. She would shake her head in protest whenever her grandma asked if she could take the baby.

“Henley, you want me to take the baby? I’ll take her,” Henley’s grandmother asked, to which Henley responded with a shake of her head. She was barely blinking, too, as if she was afraid that Peyton would be gone when she closed her eyes.

After more attempts, everyone in the room realized that Henley had no plans of letting her sister go. So, they instead asked her if she would like to go for a ride with Peyton while they were in the bassinet, and she finally nodded her head in approval.

“You gonna take care of your sister? “Henley’s grandma asked Henley, to which she finally replied with a nod.

A family member shared the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed 9.4 million times. That’s not surprising, seeing how adorable the footage is!

Older siblings can really get protective, and it’s heartwarming to see that these two are starting to demonstrate it early.

