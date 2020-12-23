British all-boys choir sing stunningly mesmerizing rendition of ‘Carol of the Bells’

Though the holidays look a lot different this 2020, we still want to see it as the “most wonderful time of the year,” as one famous Christmas song says. And speaking of classic Christmas songs, there’s one group that does them quite like no one else. I’m talking about Libera, a vocal band made up of boys ranging from seven to sixteen years of age.

Hailing from South London, these young British lads come from different backgrounds, but once they sing, their voices blend harmoniously to produce the most beautiful sounds.

Because of their undeniable musical talent, their albums have made it to the top of music charts—both in the mainstream and classical categories—in many countries.

“While the unique sound of Libera may be impossible to pigeonhole, its universal appeal has endeared the group to fans all over the world, particularly in the US, the UK, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan, where their CDs top the mainstream and classical charts and where they pack concert halls appearing in their trademark flowing white robes on imaginatively lit stages,” reads a portion of their bio on the Libera website.

Although they’re boys and they sing magnificently, they don’t refer to themselves as choirboys. They’d rather be called an alternative kind of boy band.

Their flawless performances have touched the hearts of millions of people all over the globe. One perfect and timely example is their rendition of “Carol of the Bells,” one of the most popular holiday songs.

Although this performance was filmed last year as part of the group’s 2019 album, “Christmas Carols with Libera,” it’s as timeless as many of their other songs.

A YouTube video of the performance shows them singing against a gorgeous backdrop. Standing inside St. Augustine’s church, the boys are dressed up in their signature white robes as candles flickered nearby.

The video starts with one boy singing the first few lyrics before the others joined him in perfect harmony. Seconds into the song, and these youngsters already impress listeners with their mad skills.

They may be young, but they’re already seasoned performers that sing with such a high level of professionalism. These boys deliver every word and note with such clarity and richness. They know just when to lift and lower their vocals to give the song its unique character.

It’s definitely one of those songs you’d never get tired of listening to over and over again!

You may watch the full video of Libera’s version of Carol of the Bells in the video below.

Another talented and well-known group who covered this popular Christmas carol is a capella group Pentatonix.

As usual, Pentatonix delivered a standout performance of this classic holiday song. Using their signature beatboxing and vocalization styles, the five-member band performed against the outdoors wearing casual clothing. It’s a very un-Christmas setting, yet the group didn’t need any gimmicks to prove that they’re the best at what they do. Their voices and unique talent are more than enough!