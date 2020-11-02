How I learned to love my empathy unconditionally

“Dear empath: You are a being of immense depth, wisdom, and compassion. You are a pioneer and trailblazer of humanity, a model for others on how to be sensitive and powerful. All the strength and love you need is already within you, waiting to be discovered.” ― Mateo Sol, Awakened Empath: The Ultimate Guide to Emotional, Psychological and Spiritual Healing

If you looked at the dictionary definition of an empath, you’d find me, Becca Benevento, as the last definition. I’m an empath to an absolute T.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been highly sensitive, nurturing, and felt things more profoundly. Growing up, I couldn’t understand why people would tell me to let things go easily and not to get too attached to people. Emotional pain always burrowed itself right into my soul – how could I just let that go? I also loved loving people. And when I developed a crush on someone, infatuation happened hard and fast.

I loathed being an empath, though, especially in today’s society. Every day, I would ask why me? Why did I have to be this way? I always felt anger, pain, anxiety, or depression – I couldn’t distinguish between what was mine and what was someone else’s.

I never realized I was being taken advantage of until after it happened. I wasn’t able to peacefully let things pass. And one day, I had an epiphany: being an empath was a gift, and my role on Earth was to set an example for others and to spread love. With more love in the world, there’s less room for hate, anger, jealousy, and resentment.

Since that day, I’ve loved my empathy wholeheartedly.

I’m able to absorb other people’s emotions and feel them as if they were my own. When my sister would call me crying when a boyfriend dumped her, I would sit on the phone silently and cry with her. Her pain was my pain.

I witnessed many of my friends achieve their weight loss goals, and I celebrated alongside each of them. Their victories were my victories. I remember when my cousin told me she was pregnant – we were the only two at the gym. We held hands and cried together. Her bliss was my bliss.

My social media feeds are constantly filled with accomplishments: dream jobs, dream vacations, first home purchases, first car purchases, baby announcements, fur baby announcements, engagements, weddings, and so much more. Their accomplishments are my accomplishments.

I’m able to connect to people’s energies and souls – the very essence of who people are. Because of that connection, I can tell how someone is without them having to say a word. When my boyfriend comes home from work, I can feel his energy and know whether he had a good day or a bad one. Without him having to say anything, I know if he’ll need space to unwind from the day or if we can swap work stories right away.

People like to go to me for advice or talk about what’s bothering them. At a previous job, a coworker always approached me about things because she thought I knew the best way to handle them. I’d validate her emotions, let her talk as much as she needed to, and brainstorm different ways to handle the situation and how those scenarios would probably play out.

At the end of each conversation, she always said she felt much better after talking to me. I listen with the intent to listen, and I validate people’s emotions. I can provide solutions by placing myself in these brainstorm situations and understanding where everyone’s coming from to find out the best way to handle each circumstance.

My acceptance of being an empath helped me discover more about myself, and I have a better relationship with myself because of it. My life’s purpose was revealed to me. And I finally had answers to the questions I so often asked.

I celebrate my ability to empathize because I was given this gift for a reason. I’m able to absorb other people’s emotions and feel them as if they were my own. I’m able to connect to the very essence of who people are. I’m the person people go to for advice or to talk to. I love helping and being the person that people can depend on. I’m here to spread love, give guidance, and provide support, and I know my inner love and strength is all I need to be a trailblazer for humanity.

About the author:

Becca Benevento is a freelance writer for hire who offers guest posting, blogging, editing, and B2C writing services. She specializes in cultivating content that’s creative, captivating, and emotionally intelligent. When she isn’t writing, you can find her endlessly loving on her two furbabies and trying to survive being a plant mom. To learn more about Becca, please visit her website: https://beccabenevento.com/

