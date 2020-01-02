Kind stranger gives up first-class airline seat to make elderly woman’s ‘dream’ come true

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Many of us have experienced our own share of mishaps during air travel – delayed flights, inconsiderate co-passengers, less than appetizing plane food, etc. But for this 88-year-old woman named Violet, she can say that her most recent flying experience is her best one yet.

Violet got to enjoy the flight of her dreams earlier this month when a kind passenger swapped his first-class seat with her economy seat.

She was heading back home from visiting her daughter in New York when a man named Jack gave up his first-class seat in the Virgin Atlantic flight for her to enjoy.

The heartwarming story about her “two favorite passengers ever” was shared on Facebook by Leah Amy, a Manchester-based flight attendant for the airline company.

“Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers EVER! Jack and Violet (I wish she was called Vera or Rose),” Leah wrote.

According to her December 10 post, Jack purchased first-class tickets for himself and his family on the eight-hour journey from New York to London.

He met Violet at the airport and the two struck up an instant friendship. Jack then decided that his new friend would benefit more from a first-class experience than he would, so he chose to swap seats with Violet, the New Zealand Herald reported.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” Leah continued in her post. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too.”

Violet has been a nurse both in the United Kingdom and in America, and she travels to New York to visit her daughter. She hasn’t done so for a while because she underwent a knee replacement, but little did she know that her next flying experience would be her best one yet.

“Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true. You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper. She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address. These photos are getting sent in the post tomorrow, can you even cope,” Leah ended.

Alongside her post, Leah included photos of Violet with the rest of the crew. There is also a picture of her with Jack and a snapshot of her enjoying her in-flight meal. The look on her face in each of the images just shows how much she enjoyed her first-class seat!

We’re glad that Violet finally got to experience the flight of her dreams, all thanks to Jack and his noble heart.

Watch the video below to learn more about this sweet story between two new friends.

Share this story with your friends and family.