Mom stunned with neighborhood kids’ response to the ‘No Candy’ sign she posted on her yard

I can’t stop crying. If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you’re wrong.

The SOLE purpose of us putting this sign “Sorry, no candy. Child with cancer. See you next year. Have fun!” in our yard today was so kids wouldn’t run to our door and be disappointed (our neighborhood usually gets 300-400 kids).

I looked on our doorbell camera tonight and saw that kids had been stopping at the sign. T.j. Thomas and I just went outside and found this.

The picture doesn’t do it justice, it’s a LOT and the good stuff even.

Seriously… If the parents of anyone who did this sees this, PLEASE tell them how much it means to us and our kiddos. On the best candy night of the year kids freely and generously shared with strangers and showed so much love and kindness. So amazing!

Updated: WOW at the responses and shares ❤️ Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers! We serve a mighty and faithful God and we hold tight to the promise of Romans 8:28, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

Childhood cancer is something we wish no family ever had to endure, but there is so much love, hope, and support! If anyone feels led to support financially, these are 2 amazing groups we know of and are so thankful for:

Cure Childhood Cancer

Rally Foundation

Here are some of the comments from Facebook reacting to this post:

“This is amazing as a cancer patient myself this is just beautiful I wish the best of luck to y’all. I just started my chemo I’ll be praying for y’all!” – Camdan Turner

“I love this. I have to say that Halloween was so much different for my kids as compared to last year. Our daughter celebrated Halloween in the oncology clinic last year and the boys didn’t really get to do much since their sis couldn’t go out. Since then she has gone into remission and has been building her strength back. This year she did get to go for a short time and had a blast. Following all precautions of course. I pray that your family has the same opportunity next year.” – JC Oaks

“Awe your post has me in tears this morning. From a fellow cancer mama I understand how much this means. Prayers for your family and for a complete healing for your cancer hero!” – Jeniffer Denney

“Kudos to the thoughtful, kind, gentle and compassionate children who shared their candy, but most of ALL congratulations to the parents of those children for teaching them what really important in life. Sharing, caring, and love for one another. It’s beautiful to see and hear these stories and acts of kindness especially now in this upside down world that we are living in. Keep up the good work and continue to encourage their good behavior.” – Dawn Acevedo

