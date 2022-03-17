Man approached Keanu Reeves and told him his mom was a huge fan, so he asked ‘Do you have your phone?’

Keanu Reeves is an exceptional actor and an even more stellar human being, as proven by the countless stories of him just being an all-around nice guy.

Recently, a Redditor’s answer to the question, “What’s something a famous person has done that just completely changed how you viewed them?” went viral because it detailed yet another good-natured act that Reeves pulled off.

This time, the recipient of the actor’s stunt is an 80-year-old woman.

Reddit user afdc92 shared a story about Reeves and his grandma, who had a massive crush on the actor because he resembled his grandfather when he was young. He said his grandma had seen every movie that had Reeves in it.

Unfortunately, she suffered a stroke in her early 70s and spent the last 10 years of her life mostly at home. Watching movies became her hobby and “new friends” since she rarely got to see any of her own.

Soon after “The Matrix” was shown in theaters, the Redditor’s uncle was in Los Angeles for business and was eating at a “really swanky” restaurant. And as fate would have it, Reeves entered the same establishment with a woman.

His uncle didn’t want to pass up on the chance of telling Reeves about his mom, so after the actor finished his meal, he came up to their table.

“I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad,” the man said.

Then, Reeves asked if he had a cellphone on him, and after confirming that he did, the actor said: “Give her a call, I want to talk to her.”

“He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is,” the Redditor concluded his story.

There’s really no way to know if a story posted on Reddit is true, but people agree that it’s pretty believable, especially because Reeves is the subject. It’s something he would definitely do.

As another Redditor wrote: “There is virtually no positive story I would not instantly believe about Keanu Reeves. It’s been conditioned, after 20 years of just reading stories about random, wholesome acts of non-showy kindness.”

Reeves is well-known for being one of the most down-to-earth and kindest Hollywood stars. Fame could easily get in one’s head, especially for an actor of his stature, but not Reeves. Even though the world knows his name, he has firmly kept his feet on the ground.

He hasn’t been involved in any scandalous incident or controversy throughout his nearly four-decade career, which says a lot about his character. It’s no wonder he’s respected and beloved by many people, both in the industry and outside.

Reeves became famous after starring in movies like “Speed,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” and “The Matrix.” But his star shone even brighter when people got to know him as a humble and relatable guy based on the stories people say about him.

Also, the actor has never been one to obsess over material things, as he confirmed in a 2006 interview, where he revealed that money meant nothing to him.

“I’ve made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account. I give lots away and live simply, mostly out of a suitcase in hotels. We all know that good health is more important.”

Indeed, Keanu Reeves never fails to amaze. As one fan said, he’s truly breathtaking!

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.