John Travolta and daughter Ella bust out iconic moves from ‘Grease’ in new Super Bowl ad

It’s been over 40 years since John Travolta starred in the beloved musical “Grease,” but he proved he’s still got the moves in a recent appearance for a new Super Bowl ad.

The 66-year-old actor featured in Scott & Miracle-Gro’s Big Game Commercial alongside his daughter, Ella Bleu, 20, and tons of other celebrities.

About 27 seconds in, the camera cuts to the duo standing in a lush backyard. Ella helps her dad figure out how to work a camera phone attached to a tripod so they can shoot a TikTok video.

“Dad, it’s the red one,” says Ella, who dons a black denim jacket over a black and green floral dress for the short commercial.

“I know,” quips Travolta. She then corrects him and says: “The other red one!”

Once Travolta finally presses record, the pair then takes a step back and bust out a series of familiar dance steps. The moves are unmistakable because they were taken from one of 1978’s biggest films, “Grease!”

But instead of using the original soundtrack “Born to Hand Jive” by Sha Na Na, the ad’s producers decided to be more current with the music and chose Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” as the scene’s accompanying tune.

In the Grease movie, Travolta’s Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson are each other’s date during their high school dance.

For this Super Bowl ad, Ella takes over Newton-John’s role, and the father-and-daughter duo launch into some iconic moves from the film, such as the lasso whip and finger guns. That scene certainly gave the film’s fans a hit of nostalgia!

The Travoltas weren’t the only big names in the ad. The 45-second spot for the lawn product also featured celebrities Martha Stewart, Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell, Leslie David Baker (of “The Office”), Carl Weathers, and NASCAR’s Kyle Busch.

Martha Stewart, 79, is shown tending to her vegetable patch and looking after her tomatoes. The older Travolta’s dancing was so spot-on that Stewart herself couldn’t help but say, “He’s still got it.”

Carl Weathers is playing golf in his backyard, while NASCAR driver Kyle Busch drives a ride-on lawnmower that only turns left, causing him to do a terrible job at mowing his lawn.

Fitness instructor Emma Lovewell does yoga and invites Baker—who is on the grill—to join in, but the latter refuses.

In classic Stanley fashion, Baker yells over at the dancing duo toward the end of the ad: “Hey Travoltas! Don’t be tikety-toking on my grass!”

But the pair didn’t listen; they just kept dancing away until the commercial’s close. Adorable!

Travolta also shares a 10-year-old son named Benjamin with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. He is also father to son Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure while on a Christmas vacation in the Bahamas.

It’s great to see the dad and daughter dancing together as they’ve been mostly out of the spotlight since Preston’s passing.

Back in August, Travolta shared a sweet video of himself dancing with Ella to soft jazz music in memory of her late mother.

“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things to do with me,” John wrote in the caption.

The advert humorously emphasizes the importance of outdoor space during the coronavirus pandemic without explicitly mentioning it.

It will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 7, but you can watch it here in the video below.

What do you think of the Travoltas’ cameo in the ad? Let us know in the comments!