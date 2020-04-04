People have become instant barbers because of the quarantine, now see their 'works of art'.

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Since hair salons and barbershops across the country are temporarily closed, social media has exploded with instant barbers giving loved ones a quick trim, with hilarious results!

There’s a raging pandemic, and you’re stuck at home because of social distancing. Life goes on though – you still eat, sleep, and work, but all within the comforts of home. Entertainment options are limited, but some people have learned to have fun while in isolation.

Many people are currently lamenting the state of their hair since their favorite hairstylists and barbers are out of reach. So after working, doing household chores, watching a lot of Netflix, hopefully doing some moderate exercise, and exhausting other activities just to occupy their time, many are left wondering what they can do with their hair.

Home barbers have since exploded across the world – just check out #coronacuts #covidcuts and #quarantinehaircut. The results are often hysterically funny, and are a great reminder that we need to keep our humor in these extraordinary times.

Social media users have been posting fun shots of spouses and kids after they get their lockdown haircuts. Some instant barbers have even cut their own hair! Home barber tales abound on the internet, and are a welcome reprieve from all the stress and worry brought about the coronavirus crisis.

Twitter is on fire with quarantine haircuts gone wrong. For instance, broadcast news reporter Kyle Clark’s shared his social distancing-mandated barber cut, courtesy of his wife. The results were priceless and the home barber experience started with a funny tweet: “Haircut has started. Dog trimmer is powering through the job. But my wife keeps saying UH OH and she won’t let me look.”

The comedic tweets continued with photos of patchy spots, a whole new look, and some trepidation. Clark tweeted, “The haircut is complete. Hope #9News doesn’t mind me anchoring in hats for a bit.” He shared, “I did fine until I heard my wife say, ‘Oh no!’ We aborted the haircut after taking a few patches out of the back. We may try again next weekend after watching a few more YouTube videos.”

Eric Sterite posted his own quarantine barber story on Instagram, asking his wife, “Hey Babe, can we check the settings on those clippers?” It was also his spouse’s first time to do a haircut. Sterite said, “She wanted no part in it, but I pushed her so she watched one YouTube video and we got off to a rough start. At least I don’t have to look at the back of my head!”

These lockdown barber sessions though have also become a good time to bond with family. Jennie Taylor, a mother of five, shared how her family had a great time as her husband cut his own hair, and then proceeded to do his sons’ haircuts.

“It was a boy bonding moment in our home. Since my boys were young, when asked how they wanted their hair cut, they would say ‘a circle cut.’ That meant they wanted it like grandpa (with a circle on top … aka a bald spot). I’ve always said no, until now,” she said. “This is the perfect time for crazy haircuts!”

There have also been shaving challenges among friends in isolation, and Instagram user @hookedonphoenix9 was up for it. He said, “It didn’t turn out so well. I think the experience was a pretty good learning one. I was pretty confident I could shave something into my own head, and then it turned out pretty poorly. Really makes me appreciate all the impressively skilled barbers out there.”

Some home barber stories do have happier endings. Maribelle, wife of Washington news anchor Mark Hanrahan, did her first haircut and Hanrahan was pleasantly surprised with the result. “Jokingly, I’ve asked her over the years to cut my hair, but given that I’m on TV every day, she’s always refused. With our current situation, I convinced her to give it a go,”

Hanrahan said. “With a little liquid encouragement, clippers and a comb, she gave it a go. She did awesome, but is praying life gets back to normal sooner than later so she ‘never has to do this again.”

Here’s a few more funny haircuts to cheer you up:

In times such as these, there are worse things than getting a funny hair cut from an inexperienced barber. And it’ll grow back! As Clark said, “If a bad haircut is the worst thing that happens to someone right now, they are very fortunate. I’m a very fortunate guy with a very bad haircut.”