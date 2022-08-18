This innovative and ultra-efficient electric 3-wheeler commuter is perfect for everyday mobility

Interest in three-wheeled commuter vehicles continues to grow in America, and the Arcimoto FUV is one that will surely impress aspiring owners.

Arcimoto is an Oregon-based manufacturer that builds three-wheeled electric vehicles classified as “autocycles,” which is best described as a car/motorcycle hybrid.

Depending on where you live, you may or may not be required to have a motorcycle license or wear a helmet to drive one.

The Arcimoto FUV—short for “Fun Utility Vehicle”—looks more like a motorcycle or quad than a car. It features a semi-enclosed cabin, tandem seating, and power-assist handlebars.

It runs on two front-mounted motors good for a combined 77 hp and is backed up by a single-speed automatic transmission and a 20-kWh battery pack.

Arcimoto also offers customers several options to make the FUV more practical, including cup holders, lockable rear storage, a phone mount, and “West Coast Half Doors.”

If you’ve ridden an ATV before, navigating the FUV’s controls would be easy. On the right of the handlebars, you’ll find a twist grip throttle, a brake lever, and a kill switch. Underneath your right foot is the mechanical brake pedal.

On the opposite side are controls for hazards, turn signals, and brights. A panel by your knees controls a few other functions, such as heated handgrips and seats and windshield wipers.

The FUV, which weighs about 1,300 pounds, feels quick when driven on surface streets. Arcimoto claims it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5-seconds.

The handlebars are responsive, so slicing and driving through traffic would be a breeze.

According to Arcimoto, the FUV can travel up to 100 miles around town, about 66 miles at speeds up to 55 mph, and about 32 miles at 70 mph. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a range-to-empty readout, but its battery-percentage gauge relays accurate information.

The electric vehicle can be charged with Level 2 or Level 1 chargers. Arcimoto says it will charge from near empty to full in at least four hours on a Level 2 charger, and at least eight hours when plugged into a household standard 120-volt outlet.

Prices for this FUV start at $18,300, before any applicable state tax rebates or incentives. It would certainly make sense as a second vehicle, especially if you only plan to use it for quick trips around town and are averse to two-wheeled transportation.

Local businesses, such as courier or food delivery services, would also benefit from this autocycle.

This is also suitable for drivers who want to reduce their carbon footprint. According to Arcimoto’s website:

“Our mission is to catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system. We believe that will only happen when we move away from oversized, overpriced, polluting vehicles to right-sized, ultra-efficient EVs we all can afford. We can’t afford not to.”

The company has big plans for the future, including building Arcimoto Manufacturing Plants all over the world to produce low-cost vehicles for local markets.

In turn, this will “create new green tech jobs, boost the local economy, and eliminate the need for expensive and polluting global shipping practices.”

You can learn more about the Arcimoto FUV by visiting its official website and watching the video below courtesy of Kirsten Dirksen.

