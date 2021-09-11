The heartfelt apology of Steve from Blue’s Clues leaving the show so suddenly has people choked up

If you’re a millennial like me, the names “Steve” and “Blue” surely mean something to you.

Yes, I’m talking about the characters from the beloved children’s show, “Blue’s Clues.” Recently, the official Twitter account of Nick Jr. shared a two-minute video of Steve Burns, the program’s original host, addressing the now grown-up viewers of the show.

And boy, oh boy, did it send an entire generation of people to feel all the feels.

Steve hosted the first four seasons of “Blue’s Clues,” finding clues with a dog aptly named “Blue.” But in a 2002 episode titled “Steve went to college,” he went off and said goodbye.

In the video, Steve appears in a green-striped collared shirt similar to what he wore on the show. He took the opportunity to explain why he left and what he had learned all this time.

“Hi, you got a second? You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff?” Steve began.

“And then one day, I was like: ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I’m leaving, this is my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend’ and then I got on a bus and I left,” he continued. “And we didn’t see each other for, like, a really long time. Can we just talk about that?”

Steve acknowledged that his exit was “abrupt.” He hosted the show from 1996 to 2002, and his departure marked the end of an era.

“I just kinda got up and went to college,” he said before saying that the opportunity has allowed him to do the things he has always wanted to do.

Steve then acknowledged all that his former fans have done with their lives, including their achievements and the challenges they face as adults.

“Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time,” he continued. “And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

“And I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help.”

Steve ended the video with a sentimental note.

“I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you … ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends,” he concluded.

As of writing, Steve’s heartwarming video message has been viewed over 32.9 million times and has received more than 1.9 million likes. It came 25 years after the show first aired, and it’s pretty obvious that fans have missed him dearly.

Fans worldwide had a mix of responses to the video. Many were emotional, while some were just glad to hear from Steve again after a long time.

“I didn’t even know I needed Blue’s Clues closure until now,” one person tweeted.

“What an amazing video by Steve! It was like seeing your best pal from childhood after a really long time. It was exactly what we all needed today! Simple advice, but, like always, right on point! We are so happy we’re still friends too!” another one wrote.

Steve’s reappearance came at a perfect time. The world is seeing crisis after crisis happen. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and experiencing extreme weather linked to climate change on top of that.

It seems like there’s bad news everywhere, and Steve’s reemergence as his character in “Blue’s Clues,” even for just a while, was a welcome pause in a world that is tired.

We never forgot you too, Steve. Thank you for everything!

Watch his emotional video message below.