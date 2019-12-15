He made Olivia Newton-John cry when he gave back iconic jacket he bought in a charity auction

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

When Olivia Newton-John’s iconic leather jacket from her 1978 movie “Grease” was bought in a charity auction in November, the star probably thought that she would never see it again.

But Christmas came early for the Grammy-winning singer and actress. A man, who described himself as her number one fan, gifted her with the legendary piece of clothing simply because he believed that Olivia was its “rightful owner”.

In a video shared by Julien’s Auctions on Facebook, Olivia can be seen standing with her eyes closed as a man holding a gift-wrapped pink box approached her. The man’s face is concealed to protect his identity.

“Has it got four legs?,” Olivia jokingly asks, eyes still closed. “Is it fluffy?”

The man then reveals himself as the buyer of the leather jacket – which he has come to return to Olivia.

“The odds of beating a recurrent cancer using the newest emergent therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon and returning it to you, which is what I’m going to do right now,” he says.

“Are you serious?” Olivia replies, before breaking down in tears and hugging the generous man. “That is the sweetest thing.”

The man described how the prized jacket isn’t his to own.

“This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives,” he said. “It should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights. For this reason I humbly and respectfully return it to its rightful owner, which is you.”

Olivia thanked the mystery buyer profusely for his generous act.

“That is the most incredibly generous thing to do for me,” she said. “I’m so grateful, and I’m just blown away that you’ve given such a huge donation to my center.”

“You’re the best, you’re the best! I’m so grateful,” she added. “This is the most beautiful present, but mainly it’s your heart that I’m grateful for.”

Towards the end of the video, the man asked Olivia if she could display the jacket in her cancer research center.

“Yes!” she answered almost immediately. “It was always my dream to do that, so yes!”

Olivia held a charity auction in November, where she auctioned off memorabilia from her film “Grease,” including the famous costume pieces she wore during the film’s closing number “You’re the One That I Want.”

Her leather jacket sold for $243,200. The skintight pants, which Olivia famously had to be sewn into, sold for $162,500 and was purchased by Spanx founder, Sara Blakely. Her “Pink Ladies” jacket went for $50,000, which is 25 times its estimated price. A “Grease” poster signed by some members of the cast went for $64,000.

The charity auction raised a total of $2.4 million, according to Julien’s Auctions. All proceeds went to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Olivia herself is battling cancer for the third time since 1992. She battled breast cancer twice and in September, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in the spine.

Watch the video below to see Olivia’s emotional reaction upon receiving her leather jacket.