K-9 wears uniform for annual ID photo shoot and becomes internet’s handsomest pup

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida recently held its annual photo day. And while everyone looked sharp, one team member stood out from all the rest: a K-9 officer dressed to impress.

Chico is a German Shepherd working in drug detection and as a patrol dog for the said department. Turns out, he takes photo day as seriously as he takes his job as a police dog.

Looking handsome in his handler’s uniform, Chico proudly posed for his new ID photo. The sheriff’s office thought the picture was too good not to share, so they shared the image on their Facebook page.

“K-9 Chico posed for his new ID badge today. He even wore a tie for the photo,” they wrote in the caption.

The image has received 6.7K likes and 10K shares since it was posted on October 23. Indeed, Chico is a real charmer!

Many of those who came across the photo online couldn’t help but express their admiration for the brave dog.

“With the exception of my own son, he’s the handsomest police officer I’ve seen. Well done Corporal Chico!” commented one user.

“He is such a handsome officer. He can definitely strike a pose! I wish him success, safety and good health to guide him in his career. When he is off duty he would be very dapper in a Christmas vest and tie!!” said another.

“Wow, what a beautiful dog. Lookout fellow law enforcement officers, your new fuzzy fellow comrade will have all the female officers drooling,” wrote one user.

Apparently, Chico isn’t new to social media stardom. On August 26, the sheriff’s office kicked off National Dog Day by sharing a funny picture of the dog wearing a pair of blue shades.

“Happy National Dog Day from K-9 Chico and all of us here at the OCSO!,” said the post’s caption.

During Christmas last year, the pup looked all festive wearing a Santa hat while posing for a photo beside a Christmas tree and other decorations.

“K9 Chico is ready for the pawlidays….are you #K9 #lawenforcement #policedog,” the caption read.

His fans are likely waiting for another similar photo for this year’s holiday season.

Chico has worked with his handler, Corporal Robert Lees, for 4 and a half years. Despite being a member of the force for quite some time, this is the first time he’s worn a human’s police uniform.

Bailey Myers, the spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, said that Corporal Lees wanted Chico to feel extra special during the photoshoot.

“K-9 Chico is a valued member of our team and we were thrilled to see his picture bring smiles to so many faces. He has been a member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for four and a half years but in dog years this photo celebrates 35 years of dedicated service,” Myers said.

Police dogs are highly valued members of law enforcement. They play several important roles in the force, such as detecting explosives and narcotics, locating missing people, and finding crime scene evidence. This makes them one of the most celebrated animals in the world.

When he’s off-duty, Chico is just like your regular dog. He lives with his handler and his family. He enjoys playing tug of war and loves Kong food toys.

“This photo has generated a beautiful response from our community and the nation,” Myers said. “Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are proud to see K-9 Chico’s hard work as a patrol dog celebrated by such a wide audience.”

This handsome pup and all the other dogs like him deserve all the recognition. Share this story with your friends and family to honor these mighty police dogs!