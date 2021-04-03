This mini bar is going viral because of its stunning hand-crafted interior design 

Ever since the pandemic began, people have been picking up a host of new hobbies to help pass the time. Some have taken up cooking, baking, gardening—anything, really, that will keep them occupied and distract them from the grim news about COVID-19.

This family from Wigan, Greater Manchester, found just the perfect way to keep themselves entertained—and keep a loved one happy—while on lockdown: by building a mini bar in their garden!

Grandma Crabtree was diagnosed with terminal cancer during the quarantine, and this mini bar was meant to be a surprise for her.

The family wanted grandma to enjoy pub lunches safely without coming into contact with others. Eating out at a pub was also a Sunday tradition for them, and they wanted it to continue even while in quarantine.

The couple commissioned Amy Casey, the co-owner of Octavia Chic, to help them build an English-style mini-bar. Amy was as excited as the Crabtrees to start building the pub.

From the first day of construction until the last, she and her husband, Mark Casey, were there to preside over everything that needs to be done.

The designers wanted to make sure that this mini bar in their garden will turn out exactly the way the Crabtrees want it to.

And to make things more fun, they decided to document the entire process on Facebook.

“My husband and I have had a very busy few week’s working on our favourite project to date. ‘The Drunken Crab’ built, painted and interior designed for the Crabtree family who are loving having their own pub in the Garden,” Amy wrote on Facebook.

According to their post, it only took three weeks to build this amazing at-home pub, and the family absolutely loved the result!

Now, they can bond over a drink and enjoy pub sandwiches in their personal bar.

The black-and-white interior looks both simple and classy. If you think the outside looks great, wait until you see what’s inside!

Once you enter the bar, you’ll find that it comes complete with whatever you would expect to find in a regular pub. There are several tables, chairs, stools, glass jars, bottles of wine, a dartboard, a bar area, a fireplace, and Scampi Fries.

The bar was built by hand, and the structure was built by Mark from a kit. The seating area was made using an old church pew.

As for the interior design, Amy is the one who took over. She upholstered an old cushion to make the bench seating more comfortable. She then decked out the pub with vintage accessories, memorabilia, photos, and furniture. The couple made sure everything would fit into the 11×11 foot space.

Amy also made sure to add bar staples such as a dartboard with a chalkboard to keep score. She also created a handmade pub sign.

All in all, they are very proud of their work—as they should!

“There was a sense that you forgot where you actually [were]—not just in the back garden,” Amy told House Beautiful. “When all of the subtle lighting was on, our thoughts were, we have literally created a real pub.”

Check out the gallery below to see more photos of “The Drunken Crab.”

