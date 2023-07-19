Gray whale seeks human assistance in video to have parasites picked off its head

In the vast tapestry of nature, there are rare and profound moments when wild animals cross paths with humans, seeking their assistance in times of dire need.

When wild animals beseech us for help, they want us to step into our roles as protectors and stewards of the natural world.

A captivating video has emerged, capturing a heartwarming interaction between a gray whale and a whale-watching captain in Mexico.

The footage initially shared on Facebook in March, showcases a remarkable moment in which the whale actively seeks assistance from the captain to rid its head of parasites.

Recorded by a passenger aboard a whale-watching boat operating in the Ojo de Liebre lagoon, located along Mexico’s Pacific coast on the Baja Peninsula, the video unveils a scene of profound connection.

The gray whale approached the boat, allowing Paco Jimenez Franco, the captain, to remove whale lice from its head.

The onlookers aboard the vessel are filled with amusement and laughter as they witness this extraordinary encounter.

The whale remains close for a considerable period, allowing Franco to diligently clean its head while it gracefully swirls around.

Paco, an experienced whale-watching captain with two decades of expertise in the field, shared insights into his unique encounters with the gray whales.

According to him, it took time for the whales to develop a sense of comfort and trust around him before he could remove lice from their bodies.

Recalling his initial one-on-one encounter with the whale, Paco said, “Once I removed the first one, she approached again so that I could continue doing so.”

This interaction was pivotal, establishing a connection that allowed Paco to engage in repeated lice removal sessions with the same whale and others.

Whale lice, external parasites commonly found in skin lesions, nostrils, and eyes of whales, serve a unique purpose in the ecosystem.

These tiny organisms consume algae on the whales’ bodies and feed on flaking skin, offering natural cleaning for marine mammals.

Mark Carwardine, a British zoologist well-versed in the region, shed light on the relationship between gray whales and their lice. Carwardine explained that gray whales have a complex “love-hate relationship” with these parasites.

Due to their sensitive skin, thousands of lice clinging tightly or moving around with their sharp and curved claws can be highly discomforting for the whales.

The sensation caused by a whale louse grabbing onto one’s finger has been likened to tiny pinpricks, illustrating the potential discomfort the whales may experience.

Gray whales, renowned for their impressive size of up to 50 feet in length, earned the moniker “devil fish” during the 20th century due to their ability to fiercely defend themselves when hunted by whale hunters.

Due to intensive commercial whaling activities, the gray whales faced severe extinction in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The species became notorious for their fierce resistance to harpooning, often retaliating and inflicting damage upon whaling boats.

In particular, the warm and shallow lagoons of Baja, where these majestic whales spend their winters birthing and nursing their calves, became targeted hunting grounds.

Gray whales then undertake the longest known migration of any mammal, traveling over 10,000 miles to reach their foraging grounds near Alaska.

With the implementation of international conservation regulations in the 1930s and 40s, gray whale populations began to recover.

It is estimated that there are approximately 14,526 North Pacific gray whales. However, this number represents a decline from the estimated population of 27,000 in 2016 due to an Unusual Mortality Event that commenced in 2019.

It is crucial to note that hunting gray whales is strictly illegal, with certain exceptions granted for Indigenous communities in Alaska, Canada, and Mexico, allowing for limited subsistence harvest.

In a remarkable shift, gray whales now exhibit a surprising affinity for boats and humans in the regions where they were once hunted to extinction.

While initial speculation arose that the whales approached boats seeking assistance with their lice issue, experts interviewed by Insider have suggested that this may not be the primary motivation behind their interactions.

Nonetheless, the fact that these gray whales actively engage with boats and humans remains a perplexing phenomenon that continues to puzzle researchers.

Director Andrew Trites from the Marine Mammal Research Unit at the University of British Columbia expressed his astonishment at this behavioral transformation.

Given the historical pressures exerted on the species through intense hunting, one would expect the surviving gray whales to possess an inherent aversion to human presence, going to great lengths to avoid such encounters.

Adding to the mystery of gray whale behavior, their interactions with boats and humans are primarily observed in the Baja region, while they generally do not continue this behavior during their migration up the West Coast or in their foraging grounds.

Leigh Torres, a marine ecologist and professor at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, has been studying the population of gray whales off the Pacific Northwest coast.

During a visit to a Baja lagoon in March, she had the opportunity to observe one of the same whales she regularly studies in Oregon.

Surprisingly, the whale displayed utterly different behavior in Baja than in the Pacific Northwest.

The reasons behind this distinctive behavior and its specific association with the Baja region remain unclear.

However, experts like Trites and Torres propose some possible explanations. One factor could be the whales’ priorities.

During the foraging period, gray whales exhibit a remarkable feeding strategy by consuming enough food to sustain themselves during the subsequent four to six months of fasting.

This fasting phase coincides with their time spent in the Baja region.

This intense feeding regime might leave them with limited time and energy for interactions with boats.

Torres suggests that the whales’ behavior in Pacific Northwest coast could result from their hyper-focus on feeding, which limits their engagement with other stimuli.

Alternatively, Trites speculates that the whales may experience moments of boredom in the lagoons of Baja, prompting them to seek out interactions with boats or humans.

It’s also possible that the whales find pleasure or playfulness in these encounters or are driven by curiosity and the desire for enrichment in their surroundings.

Watch the heartwarming encounter between a gray whale and the boat captain below: