Man rescues sickly stray and the grateful dog lays his head on hero’s shoulder in relief

It was a hot day in Dubai when Anand Raman thought of driving up to his sister’s workplace to visit her. People outside were seeking shade to avoid the burning heat, including one stray dog staying underneath a parked car at his sister’s office.

When Anand looked closer, he saw the dirty pup eating some scraps. His fur was also matted, and his legs didn’t look right. He knew right then that he had to help.

When the dog saw Anand observing him, he came over to him like he was a long-lost friend.

“He approached me with a curious but excited disposition, wagging his tail excitedly,” Anand recalled. “This demeanor of his is what initially made me fall in love with him.”

Anand sat on the sidewalk and hung out with the dog for a bit, petting him as he did so. After a while, he carried him to his car, and the dog immediately fell asleep on his shoulder. The poor pup was exhausted. With the help of his sister and brother-in-law, Anand drove the dog directly to the vet. The dog, meanwhile, continued with his slumber.

At the clinic, Anand learned that the canine had a wobbly gait because he had rickets on both legs caused by malnutrition. Thankfully, the condition is treatable and will not have any long-term effects. When they got home, Anand gave him a bath to wash away all the dirt and grime off his body. It revealed the dog’s natural appearance – he actually had pure white fur. Then the perfect name came up: “Snowy.”

The dog spent his entire life surviving on the streets, so he didn’t know how to behave inside a home.

“Getting him adapted to a house at first wasn’t easy,” Anand said. “He wasn’t sure where to go and what to explore, so he’d just sit in a corner.”

When Anand would take Snowy out for walks, he seemed worried that he would leave him on the streets. The dog would yank his leash away and run back into their building complex. This happened for a while until Snowy realized that his dad wouldn’t abandon him – he was finally safe.

This was Snowy the day he was rescued – sick and exhausted. He’s come a long way since and now, he’s one happy and healthy dog with a loving family by his side. Snowy has fully adjusted two months after Anand adopted him. He now understands that he is wanted and loved.

“He sleeps and waits for us to get home from work, which is when he showers us with love and we reciprocate the same with him,” Anand said. “He also gels amazingly well with any dog he comes across and is very well-behaved with kids and guests.”

But there’s still one thing that Snowy hasn’t let go – his love for hugging his dad, even when he’s not sleepy.

With his love and affection, Anand was able to transform Snowy’s whole being: his appearance, behavior, and mindset. From being a sick and scared pup, he is now a healthy and worry-free dog who knows that he has a family who he can shower with doggy kisses and hugs forever.