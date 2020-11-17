Grandma wins the internet with sweetest reaction when she finds out she’s moving in with grandson

Growing old entails many challenges, including losing a spouse, developing aging-related illnesses, and experiencing social isolation.

This grandma in Florida had one less thing to worry about – living alone. That’s because her grandson, Matthew Stewart, had arranged for her to live with him in his new home.

That means Grandma Bobbe, 87, whom Matthew calls GB, won’t have to spend her golden years in solitude!

In a video shared by Matthew on his Instagram page, the pair can be seen parked in front of a construction site. As it turns out, the unfinished home is their soon-to-be residence.

The doting grandson had been planning to move in with her for a long time, but it was only recently that he revealed the surprise to GB.

As they sat together in the car looking at the house, Matthew tells GB all about her private sitting room, accessible bathroom, and bedroom.

The grandma couldn’t help but get emotional upon hearing these details. She wiped her tears and told Matthew she’s happy “somebody wants me,” to which he replied jokingly, “Of course we want you! I guess…”

“It meant the world to be able to show her our new home! I cannot wait to actually move into it and have her with us!”

Matthew told Good News Movement. “I know we are all VERY excited. She was there for me in the past for the toughest time of my life and now I get to take care of her in the final years of her life. I’m very blessed!”

The house will be ready by January, and GB said she’s already “packed and ready to go.”

The grandma is clearly excited, and so are we! Watch the Instagram video below to see her heartwarming reaction.

GB and Matthew have a very special relationship, and they share it with the world through their funny—and sometimes tear-jerking—TikTok and Instagram videos.

Matthew has a combined following of over 2.3M on the two social media platforms, which just goes to show how much the internet has fallen in love with the pair. Give them a follow if you’d like a regular dose of sweetness on your feed!

Another grandmother and grandson duo who share a very similar relationship is Brad Ryan and Joy Ryan.

Joy, 90, had never seen an ocean, a desert, or a mountain before turning 85. She was the complete opposite of her grandson, who had explored much of the world by the time he was 25.

Joy regretted not going on adventures in her life. But she can’t be blamed – after all, she was busy making a living. When she was 40, her two sons died, and she had to work a minimum wage job until she reached her 80s. She had also been a widow since she was 65, living in a small house in a small town.

Given the circumstances, she didn’t have the luxury of time and money to travel. That’s until Brad decided to take her to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

That trip set the beginning of their mission to visit all 62 national parks in the country. The duo has traveled to 53 parks so far.

Aside from satisfying their wanderlust, these road trips have also strengthened their bond. Brad has also had many realizations in life after spending a lot of time with his grandma.

“At her age, she’s very cognizant that at every moment, she’s probably seeing something for the first and last time, and that has dramatically changed the way I live my life as well,” he said.

Brad has created an Instagram account named “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip,” where he documents all their travels. Give them a follow to be updated on their latest adventures.

We hope these stories make you realize how lucky we are to have our grandmothers!