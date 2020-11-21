Man sees shivering pigeon outside his window and warms it up in the most creative way

Everyone could use a little compassion and warmth, sometimes literally.

In an incredible display of empathy and kindness, a man from Turkey was spotted trying to warm a pigeon in the most creative way.

Sabahattin Yılmaz was at home one chilly day. After a rain shower had passed, he noticed something perched on the ledge outside his window – a cold and wet pigeon.

The animal was shivering and soaked; it clearly didn’t have the chance to seek shelter before the rain began.

Feeling for the poor pigeon, Yılmaz thought of a way to dry him off.

Rather than pick him up and take him inside to warm up, Yılmaz plugged in a hairdryer and used it to dry off the bird. Little did he know that his neighbor captured the whole moment on video.

In the clip, Yılmaz can be seen leaning out of his window. He was stretching his arm as far as he can so the hot air can reach the pigeon. The bird willingly let the man warm him up, crouching to let his outer feathers dry.

Yılmaz, who hails from Sultangazi in Turkey, told news outlets that he spent about fifteen minutes drying off the bird. He said he had just opened his window when he saw the pigeon around the corner of the sill. He described it as wet and “about to freeze” from the cold and rainy weather.

After fifteen minutes, Yılmaz gave the pigeon birdseed, which he ate happily. However, the bird remained wet still.

“I saw that it was still there so I warmed it up again, after the pigeon recovered again, and after eating a good amount of seed, it flew away,” Yılmaz recalled.

He also didn’t know that he was being recorded at the time and that the video was shared online. He simply did it out of the kindness of his heart.

“The pigeon is a living creature and deserved to continue living, that is why I did it,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another similar story is about this injured baby bird who had the kindest rescuers.

One Saturday night, Uber driver Christy Gunn received a notification for a pickup. When she arrived at the location, she instantly felt worried.

Four men—who clearly had been drinking—were about to get in her car.

“I got there and there’s three or four guys standing out in the yard and they’re holding beers,” Christy recalled. “And I’m like, ‘oh no. These guys are going to get in my car and I hope they know they can’t bring their beer.'”

But what happened next was something that Christy didn’t expect.

One of the men, Tim Crowley, came up to her window and said that they had found an injured little bird—a Lesser Goldfinch—that needed immediate medical attention.

“At first it was a joke, like, ‘Hey, maybe we should just call Uber!'” Tim said. “Then we were like, ‘No, really. Why not? We’re paying them.'”

Since they’ve had a few drinks, he said they couldn’t drive the bird to the center. He asked if Christy was willing to take it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah.

Christy was the second driver they had booked after the first one rejected them after learning about their odd request.

The Uber driver agreed, and the men handed her a box with the little bird inside. Its rescuers were even kind enough to pad it with a few leaves to serve as its temporary bed. Christy then drove to the location and brought the bird to the facility.

Aside from taking the time to rescue the bird, Christy also appreciated that the men were responsible enough to know that they shouldn’t drive given their condition.

Stories like these prove that there is still so much good in this world. Don’t forget to share with your family and friends!