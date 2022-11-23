10-year-old girl bravely assists mother to deliver ‘miracle’ baby with help of dispatcher

Through the help of a calm and collected dispatcher, a 10-year-old girl assisted her mother to deliver their miracle baby at home.

Miracle may be too young to know about giving birth but she definitely has the maturity of an adult. She proved it when an unexpected event happened at their home in Jennings, Missouri.

Her 30-year-old mother Viola Fair was not expecting to deliver her baby yet. However, three weeks before her expected delivery, she felt sudden contractions, which alerted Miracle.

She saw her mother in so much pain which made her realize she was in labor and needed to deliver the baby.

Miracle immediately called 911 to ask for some help. “Hi, I think my mom is in labor,” She said at the beginning of the recorded call.

Dispatcher Scott Stranghoener, who answered the call, knew right away that the situation needed immediate action.

This was when he told Miracle that she had to help her mother deliver the baby. She was shocked at first but followed the dispatcher’s instructions nonetheless.

“Don’t sit on the toilet,” she commanded her mother. “Mama, they said lay on your back in the center of the bed or on the floor,” she added. While still on call, she unlocked their front door for the emergency responders. She followed all the other instructions of the dispatcher and comforted her mother for 11 minutes. “It’s OK, Mama, it’s OK!” Miracle cried as she soothed her mother.

Fair’s painful cries could be heard on the call while Miracle was screaming, “She’s out! She’s out!” Finally, her baby sister Jayla came out safely. “She’s breathing and she’s crying now,” says Miracle while holding the baby.

The dispatcher instructed her to wipe the baby’s face off with a towel to stimulate her. She also made sure the umbilical cord was not wrapped around the baby’s neck before wrapping her in a towel and covering her head.

She kept her baby sister warm until the paramedics arrived. “You did a very good job,” Stranghoener told Miracle.

Stranghoener was very impressed by Miracle’s brave response to such a risky situation. “’I learned pretty quick that we had a serious situation,” he stated.

“We have a set of protocols that we follow, and she followed all of my instructions to a “T” and did an amazing job.”

Miracle’s mother, Faye couldn’t be any prouder of her eldest daughter. “It was definitely a miracle because once I had the baby, she came out, I couldn’t really grab her and pick her up and then Miracle came and she wrapped her up in a towel,” she recalled.

“She wiped her off and rubbed her back a little bit so she could cry. So, she was really helpful. I am very thankful.”

Not only was Miracle celebrated by her family and the dispatcher who helped her but also by North Country Fire and Rescue (NCFR) and Christian Hospital Emergency Medical Services.

She was hailed as a community hero and also received some rewards. NCFR surprised her with a “special certificate” and goodies including a pink stork pin, a tablet with educational games, and a journal to write her incredible story.

It also seems that Miracle has realized how good she is at looking after people and is thinking of working in the medical field in the future.

For now, she is happy with her job as a big sister to her younger sisters Taylor and Jayla. She is also enjoying her time with the new addition to their family. “She’s really cute. She doesn’t cry a lot, and I get to hold her a lot,” Miracle said.

Watch this video to know more about Miracle’s brave act: