Last week, star country couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood treated fans to a concert over Facebook live amid the coronavirus crisis. The husband-and-wife duo performed some of their original hits and song covers, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from the 2018 film “A Star is Born,” which became the highlight of the night.

Brooks and Yearwood, who both wore laidback outfits, were at their intimate home studio during the live stream. Brooks, with his scruffy facial hair, wore a cap and a Detroit Mercy Lacrosse hoodie sweatshirt. Yearwood donned a Nashville Predators hockey shirt and occasionally wore her reading glasses.

Brooks confessed that he had been suffering from cabin fever as the national mandate to stay home continues, saying, “I need this worse than anybody,” after one guitar riff.

Before the performance, Brooks had asked his fans to send in their requests for the musical night. The couple decided to do a live stream to “connect us during this disconnected time.” His legions of fans across the world obliged, with many requesting them to sing “Whiskey To Wine” and “Thicker Than Blood.” But the duo took on George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s “Golden Rings” and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga duet “Shallow,” which became the highlight of the concert.

Strumming an acoustic guitar, Brooks began singing Cooper’s lines. The pair effortlessly blended throughout the song as they leaned close to each other during the chorus.

The couple nailed their harmonies and sounded so good, many said their version was even better than the original!

After performing song requests, they followed it up with a version of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and a soulful rendition of “Hallelujah.” Yearwood’s vocals of “Amazing Grace” took on a deeper meaning.

At one point, Yearwood shocked everyone by grabbing Brooks’ guitar, saying, “I wanna play. Do not panic.” Her husband said that he’s never seen her play.

“You’ll see why I quit playing,” Yearwood told the unseen audience. “Just love me. This is all about community, it’s not about being perfect.” She then went on to perform Linda Rondstadt’s “Long, Long Time,” which got Brooks tearful.

While Brooks started the concert unsure of whether his fingers could take a half-hour concert, he had to be reminded by his off-camera handlers that they were close to going beyond the booked time.

“This thing flew by. I have overstayed my welcome,” Brooks said, surprised. The couple bade their fans goodnight with Brooks’ parting words: “Everyone love one another.”

The live stream also appeared on Brooks’ weekly show, “Inside Studio G,” as 3.4 million fans tuned in. The extremely high traffic caused the stream to crash, with many users commenting on how the couple just “broke the internet.” It has since been taken down, but Brooks left it up for longer than intended due to technical difficulties experienced by some.

“I felt connected last night, we’re ALL in this together. Thank YOU for that… and for this surprising song request!! love, g,” Brooks wrote, expressing his gratitude to the fans who tuned in.

Watch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s amazing cover of “Shallow” and otherin the video below.

Watch full concert HERE.