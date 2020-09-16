‘That Weird Friend’: Shiba Inu makes internet laugh for constantly ruining group pics

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Taking group photos may sound like a simple task, but it can be a lot more challenging than you think. Not everyone is comfortable in front of the camera, so some people are bound to strike pretty awkward poses and smiles once the shutter clicks. And sometimes you have a friend that is always going to do some quirky stuff.

If you’re the type of person who loves taking photos, we understand how frustrating it can be to tell everyone to get their poses right. You just want to take a nice picture as a remembrance of a happy moment, yet there’s always one friend or family member who ruins the entire scene.

Taking pictures of people is hard, what more when it comes to animals? If you’re a dog owner, you know that getting a decent photo of your fur baby is no joke. Pups are restless and tend to move around a lot, so capturing an image of them at the right moment can be really difficult.

If this scenario sounds familiar, you’re definitely not alone. Yoko, a yoga instructor from Japan, knows this dilemma all too well. She owns four Shiba Inu dogs named Kikko, Sasha, Hina, and Momo. Like most dog owners, this woman loves taking pictures of her adorable pups.

Yoko takes them to places that will make terrific backgrounds for her photoshoots. As there are many those in her area, finding a perfect location is definitely not a problem. However, she has one little thing to worry about – her dog Hina’s uncooperative poses!

While the rest of the gang obediently follows Yoko’s commands, Hina always finds a way to set herself apart. If they’re all looking straight at the camera with serious faces, Hina will stick her tongue out. If they’re all looking to their right, she’ll look to her left. This rebel is definitely not one to follow the rules!

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get a good shot of your dog. First, you can try grabbing their attention with treats. Your dog would probably look to the direction of where the treats are, so make sure you hold them wherever you want them to look. Remember to give them something dry and easy to eat to avoid the risk of them getting messy or scurrying off to munch on the treat.

If you want your dog to wear a hat or sunglasses during your photo session, make sure the day of the shoot isn’t the first time they’re seeing the prop. Get them oriented with whatever decorations you plan to use on their photo.

Lastly, if you notice them acting up when you take them to new locations, it could mean that unfamiliar environments make your dog feel anxious. If that’s the case, you might have no choice but to do the photoshoot at home or somewhere your dog feels comfortable. Just amp up the background by using props or taking advantage of natural lighting.

Regardless of her penchant for rule-breaking, Hina looks as adorable as her Shiba Inu pals. Check out the gallery below to see some of Hina’s most hilarious poses. Maybe these photos will remind you of a certain friend.

