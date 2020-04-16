Frontliners happily dance to ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ as Covid-19 patients leave hospital

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

The NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital was filled with vibrancy and happiness as the hospital staff danced to “Don’t Stop Believin’”, celebrating the discharge of COVID-19 patients.

New York City has been the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in the US with over 106,000 cases and 7,154 deaths. This is why each recovery in the city is very important for its citizens, especially the doctors and nurses who risk their lives to take good care of the COVID-19 patients.

Just recently, a moving video was released by the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where their doctors and nurses dance to the beat of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” while some of their COVID-19 patients are being discharged from the hospital. They are cheering and dancing around two patients in wheelchairs who are clapping and raising their fists as a sign of victory.

The hospital’s president, Jaclyn Mucaria said that they have been celebrating the patients’ discharge for the past week. “Every patient discharge gives hope to New York Presbyterian Queens staff. They are encouraged to see their patients recovering and going home,” she said.

They chose to play the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” as it reflects hope amid the sufferings and uncertainties that everyone has to go through. It also sends a message that we shouldn’t give up and just keep believing that we can get through this battle and start over again.

Working at the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital has been very challenging for their doctors and nurses but they are staying positive while focusing on providing patients with the best care they can give.

Steve Perry, the former lead singer of Journey, also recognized the video and expressed his gratitude to all the hospital staff of the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

He wrote on Twitter: “I wanted to share a little cheer from New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in NY. They play “Don’t Stop Believin’” every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this together. #DontStopBelievin.”

The song is also being played at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan when there are COVID-19 patients being discharged from their hospital.

Veronica Hall, president of the said hospital explained that the song is a sign of hope and a message of hope for all the patients suffering from coronavirus. It is also a thank-you song for their selfless and dedicated health care workers.

“Don’t Stop Believin'” was chosen because the “days can be long and hard and come with many losses and unprecedented stress,” she said.

Michigan has over 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and is the third hardest-hit state in the US in terms of fatalities, with over 1,700 deaths.

Considering these numbers, Michigan City and its hospitals are making sure they celebrate every recovery while doing their best to save more lives.

Coronavirus has taken a lot of lives all over the world and as we mourn for these deaths, let us also celebrate recoveries, pray for all the patients and believe that there is hope for everyone and for every nation. Just like what the song said, “don’t stop believing.”

Watch this heart-warming video of hospital staff cheering and dancing for discharged patients: