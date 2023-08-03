More studies show that friends can positively impact your sense of purpose and longevity

Platonic relationships are a unique and invaluable aspect of human connection. Unlike romantic relationships, which involve romantic feelings and attraction, platonic relationships are built on deep friendship, mutual respect, and emotional intimacy without any romantic or sexual involvement.

Having a best friend with a platonic relationship is a treasure beyond words. It’s a connection transcends romantic notions, yet it’s equally profound and meaningful. This unique bond is built on trust, respect, and understanding.

While researchers and philosophers have extensively explored love and family dynamics, friendships have often been overlooked in the spotlight.

Science journalist Lydia Denworth draws attention to this oversight in her new book, “Friendship: The Evolution, Biology, and Extraordinary Power of Life’s Fundamental Bond.”

Denworth highlights how friendships can be undervalued, often taking a backseat to family and work obligations or romantic relationships, according to Greater Good Magazine.

However, she argues this is a mistake because research indicates that friendships greatly benefit our well-being.

According to scientific studies, friendships can provide us with a sense of purpose and meaning, contribute to our overall health, and even extend our lifespan.

The intimacy, support, equality, and emotional connections we share with friends create a unique and valuable bond.

Denworth’s book celebrates the significance of friendships formed through shared experiences like slumber parties, being there for each other in times of distress, and offering kindness without needing repayment.

She emphasizes that the science of friendship validates the importance of spending time with friends, as it is an essential aspect of our well-being and shouldn’t be seen as a mere indulgence.

Meanwhile, psychological research highlights the significant impact of stable and healthy friendships on our overall well-being and longevity, as per American Psychological Association.

Individuals with close friends and confidants experience greater life satisfaction and a lower likelihood of experiencing depression.

Moreover, having strong social connections through platonic relationships is associated with a reduced risk of death from various causes, including heart issues and chronic diseases.

Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a psychologist and neuroscience professor at Brigham Young University, emphasizes that people who lack social connection due to isolation, loneliness, or poor-quality relationships face a higher risk of premature death.

The encouraging news is that friendships can be cultivated and maintained at any stage of life.

Additionally, these friendships can serve as important substitutes or complement romantic relationships, demonstrating their diverse roles in supporting our well-being.

Even minimal social interactions can have a powerful impact on our health, underscoring the significance of genuine connections with others.

Thalia Wheatley, a professor studying social connectivity at Dartmouth College, advocates the need to understand the influence of platonic relationships on our health.

While romantic relationships often receive more attention, many of our closest relationships are, in fact, with friends.

So, how do best friends keep us healthy and happy?

The worldwide psychological research consistently highlights the importance of social connections for leading a long, healthy, and fulfilling life.

A review of 38 studies has shown that high-quality adult friendships that offer social support and companionship significantly contribute to overall well-being and can act as a protective factor against mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

This positive impact of friendships persists throughout a person’s life.

According to Holt-Lunstad’s meta-analysis of more than 308,000 people, individuals with no friends or poor-quality friendships face a higher risk of premature death, surpassing even the risk associated with smoking 20 cigarettes daily.

Platonic relationships play a significant role in managing stress, as evidenced by lower blood pressure reactivity when talking to a supportive friend than an ambivalent friend.

Having a friend present during challenging tasks leads to reduced heart rate reactivity and even alters perception, as people judged a hill to be less steep when accompanied by a friend.

Intriguingly, research on friendships also reveals that close friends exhibit similar brain activity in regions responsible for various functions, including motivation, reward, identity, and sensory processing.

Brain imaging data from social networks have shown that closer friends have more similar brain activity when exposed to video clips.

Researchers have even been able to predict potential friendships among individuals based solely on their neural patterns.

“The big surprise here is that the similarities are all over the brain, including regions that control how we direct our attention, how we think about things, and even what we’re looking at,” Wheatley said.

Given the undeniable benefits of friendship on health and well-being, psychologists advocate for promoting platonic social connections across various aspects of society.

This includes fostering friendships in schools, workplaces, public spaces (like public transportation), and entertainment.

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the importance of social contact, and its impact has been felt across all sectors of society.

This realization suggests that these sectors can contribute to potential solutions in promoting social connection.

Despite the existing knowledge about the positive effects of social connection or platonic relationships, researchers acknowledge that there is still much to learn about the mechanisms and reasons behind how these interactions support health and well-being.

Initiatives, such as studies on dyadic processes (interactions between two people), including exciting new efforts to collect fMRI data on friends while they communicate, are being funded by organizations like the National Institutes of Health.

The mystery lies in understanding the magic of these interactions that keep us healthy and emotionally balanced.

Thalia Wheatley emphasizes that a significant portion of human behavior remains relatively unexplored by research.

“More and more researchers are saying there’s this huge part of human behavior we know very little about. Let’s change that.”