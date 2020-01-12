Formerly overweight ‘My Name Is Earl’ star wows fans with his major weight loss transformation

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

In a revelation that shocked his fans, actor Ethan Suplee showed off his massive weight loss transformation to the world, which he is documenting on his latest podcast called American Glutton.

From being overweight in the ’90s to the early 2000s, Ethan now boasts of a muscular physique. His transformation is so drastic, that his before and after pictures look like they’re of different people!

On January 9, Redditors began noticing his completely different look on Instagram. Aside from his bulked-up figure, Ethan has also grown a beard. Needless to say, the internet was in shock seeing how much he has changed.

The 43-year-old actor plummeted to success in the ’90s and early ’00s for playing the roles of bully flunky Frankie Stechino in Boy Meets World, simple-minded yet lovable Randy Hickey in My Name Is Earl, and Louie Lastik in Remember the Titans.

In the premiere episode of American Glutton, Ethan shared how his unhealthy relationship with food began.

“I learned really quickly that if I wanted a second helping of lasagna, when I cleared my plate, I had to eat it in the kitchen without them seeing, that I was not supposed to have that second helping of lasagna,” Ethan said on the podcast. He recalled a trip to his grandparents’ home in Vermont, in which they worried about his obesity.

Ethan’s practice of sneaking food continued through his preteen and teenage years. By the age of 10, his weight reached 200 pounds, prompting his parents to put him on a diet. This started a series of on-and-off diets that lasted for years.

Health was something that Ethan didn’t think much about, and throughout his teenage years, he used food, alcohol, and drugs to “numb” himself.

But while his family expressed concern over his ballooning weight, Ethan didn’t experience being bullied for it by his peers.

“If a kid my own age made fun of me, I would just fight them,” he said. “I wasn’t fighting every day because kids were calling me fat. So that wasn’t really an issue.”

In 2002, Ethan got sober and tried just about every conceivable diet there was. After the run of My Name Is Earl ended in 2009, the actor developed a passion for riding bicycles. By 2010, he achieved a massive weight loss of 200 pounds.

The drop in his weight was a great thing for him healthwise, but careerwise, it was an entirely different story. Casting directors didn’t recognize him, which made booking gigs a struggle. He then made an effort to gain a few pounds and began bulking up.

On his podcast, Ethan said that throughout his life, he’s “gained and lost probably close to 1,000 pounds at this point.”

Now, the actor has adopted a healthier relationship with food. He views “food as an energy source” that will help him achieve his goals at the gym, which include developing a six-pack.

Ethan regularly shares photos of himself lifting weights at the gym on his social media. He also posts motivational quotes from time to time. You may follow him on Instagram for your daily dose of fitspiration.

This actor’s massive weight loss transformation is proof that it is never too late to improve yourself!