Ford created a noise-canceling kennel that will shield dogs from the sound of fireworks

If you have a dog, you’d know that no matter how brave they are, their tails curl down when they hear loud noises. This is especially true when it comes to fireworks.

The booms and bangs from fireworks can be highly distressing for them because of their extra sensitive hearing.

According to Graeme Hall, aka “The Dogfather,” one of the UK’s best dog trainers, dogs can hear sounds that are four times further away.

So, when Fourth or July celebrations come around, pet owners all over the country have their own anti-anxiety routine and equipment prepared for their dogs.

Some rely on white noise and turn up their radio and television to block out popping noises from outside. Others rely on the anti-anxiety meds prescribed by their vet. But even that can be stressful for dogs, especially if they’re a sensitive animal.

Ford engineers hoped to address this dilemma, so in December 2018, Ford Europe released a prototype of its own noise-canceling kennel for dogs that aims to shield our furry friends from the boom of fireworks.

The kennel is made of high-density cork and uses the same noise-canceling technology built into Ford’s Edge SUV to keep the engine noise out of the vehicle’s cabin.

Microphones fitted inside the kennel can detect the sound of fireworks. Once this happens, a built-in audio system pipes in opposing frequencies.

This essentially reduces the noise significantly or, in some cases, blocks it out completely.

“We wondered how the technologies we use in our cars could be applied to help in other situations,” said Lyn West, brand content manager, marketing communications, for Ford Europe.

“Could dogs enjoy quieter New Year’s Eve celebrations through the application of our Active Noise Control system? We have a few more ideas in progress as to how our everyday lives might benefit from a little Ford know-how.”

The kennel also features noise cancellation panels, anti-vibration block risers, an automatic door, and soundproof ventilation.

Aside from canceling out loud noises, the kennel boasts a stylish design that will appeal to humans and dogs alike.

As cool as this idea is, it’s unclear whether this noise-canceling kennel will ever go into production.

When it was released, it turned out to be just another product in Ford’s “Interventions” initiative. This project aims to seek out smart solutions to everyday problems using automotive technology.

The main reason Ford designed it is to publicize to consumers how its vehicle technology can help them in everyday situations.

Anthony Ireson, director of marketing and communications for Ford Europe, told the Free Press:

“All we’ve done is try to see how the technology could be used in life. If there’s enough interest, we’ll explore the technology.”

Until Ford’s noise-canceling kennel comes into reality, you can opt for ZenCrate’s high-tech crate for dogs that offers a similad experience, but without the noise-canceling devices.

This smart device produces soothing music and a soft flow of air through the crate when it senses that a pup is lying down inside its memory foam surface. When the pet exits the crate, it will shut off automatically.

The ZenCrate currently retails for a cool $680, and it’s the closest thing to Ford’s noise-canceling kennel that you can get right now.

Here’s to hoping that Ford’s concept goes into production soon. Meanwhile, you can watch its promotional video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Please share this with your friends and family.