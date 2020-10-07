Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ claims top spot after TikTok video of man skateboarding goes viral

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

It’s a song we never thought would end up in the top music charts in 2020, yet here we are.

Fleetwood Mac’s iconic 1977 hit, “Dreams,” is making waves once again, thanks to a viral TikTok clip by Nathan Apodaca, also known as @420doggface208 in the popular video-sharing platform.

More than 40 years after its initial release, the song claimed the top spot at the iTunes songs chart, while the British band’s “Greatest Hits” album ranked No. 2 on the albums chart.

“Rumours,” the album where “Dreams” was originally featured, hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 in 1977. The song itself became No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Today, the masses are jamming once again to “Dreams” because of one viral TikTok video. In the clip, the hoodie-wearing Apodaca can be seen cruising along an Idaho highway on his skateboard while lip-syncing the song and taking swigs from a large bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

The clip may have been short and sweet, but the internet lapped it up. The TikTok community loved Apodaca’s chill vibe, and many people in the comments said they wished they could be as cool as him.

Fleetwood Mac themselves even tweeted about the video, saying how much they love it!

The video has garnered 4.8 million views since Apodaca posted it on September 25. A week after that, the band’s co-founder and drummer, Mick Fleetwood, created a TikTok account just to recreate the viral clip.

“@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry juice just hits different,” Fleetwood, 73, captioned the video.

The clip shows him donning a dark gray t-shirt and a gold necklace while skating along in the rain. Like Apodaca, the British rocker was drinking from a large bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

Apodaca commented on Fleetwood’s TikTok, saying it was “so dope” and telling him to “stay Steady Vibin homie.”

And it looks like this won’t be the last of “skateboarding while drinking juice” videos, as Fleetwood responded, “Maybe when all this is Covid business is over we create one together.”

Becoming an online sensation brought in more than just fame to Apodaca. The Idaho native lives in an RV that hasn’t had running water for some time, so Ocean Spray decided to gift him a truckload of cranberry juice. The vehicle it came in turned out to be his too!

Apodaca’s RV is currently parked in front of his brother’s house, where he uses the shower and toilet.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old also received $10,000 in donations the first week after his “soothing” skating video went viral on social media. He told the outlet he plans to give $5,000 to his mom, while the rest will be used to purchase a new RV and upgrade his busted car.

That was actually the reason he was getting around on a skateboard that day. Apodaca’s car had broken down while he was on his way to work at a potato factory, so he grabbed the next best thing that could get him there fast – his longboard. He only had 15 minutes to get there on time, so he skated right away. He said the carefree TikTok video he shot that day was just a spur-of-the-moment decision to make his journey more enjoyable.

Apodaca also used the money to buy a washer/dryer for a lady friend and get some new clothes for his daughter. The donations he received will also help him get a space of his own, so he won’t have to live in an RV anymore.

The man said he’s open to doing a commercial for Ocean Spray if ever they need his services. Well, that’s definitely one collaboration to look forward to!

Watch the original Tiktok video HERE and see below the interview: