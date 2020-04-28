Kids give parents the fine dining experience at home for their wedding anniversary

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

One of the best places to celebrate any couple’s wedding anniversary is in a fine dining restaurant. The sad thing is most of the restaurants are closed nowadays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People are also not allowed to gather in groups and travel to other countries and states. Nonetheless, this unpleasant situation did not hinder these two boys from San Francisco from making their parents happy on their special day.

Brenden and Jaqui Brown have been planning to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas. Not only were they expecting a fine dining experience in such a lively place but they were also planning to renew their vows in a white little chapel in Vegas. However, their planned weekend getaway was cancelled when the coronavirus hit the United States.

Realizing that the current situation will not let their parents take a weekend trip, 11-yar-old Jayden and 9-year-old Jentzen came up with a thoughtful idea for their parents’ wedding anniversary.

On the day of the anniversary, the two got up early to prepare their little surprise for their dear parents. They set up the dining table with flowers and candles to mimic the ambience of a fine dining restaurant. They also prepared a menu and hand-written cards for their mom and dad.

When everything’s ready, they woke their parents up and led them to the dining room. What was waiting for them was beyond the couple’s expectations. They were so surprised to see a beautiful and romantic table setup.

Dressed as a waiter, Jentzen took their orders while his brother Jayden cooked in the kitchen. The boys came back with bowls of cereals that their parents surely loved. “It could be the best Frosted Flakes I’ve ever had in my life!” Brenden proclaimed.

Brenden and Jacqui were so amazed by how their little kids made an ordinary breakfast very special. Of course, it was made with love, commendable effort and pure creativity.

The couple’s fine dining experience didn’t end with just a hearty breakfast. While they were eating, Jentzen serenaded them with his guitar. They truly enjoyed this fine dining experience at home and with much satisfaction, they even gave their “waiters” a tip for an amazing service.

Jacqui shared this beautiful story on Instagram and it quickly surfaced on social media, warming the hearts of the netizens. “The most beautiful surprise from our two boys,” Jaqui wrote on Instagram. “My heart bursts. We will never forget our 15th. They have made it so special.”

A lot of people commended the boys for pulling off such a sweet and creative surprise for their parents. At their young age, they surely know how to keep their parents happy in their own special ways.

In this time of uncertainties, all we can do is follow the rules our leaders have made for our safety. While staying at home may be boring and uncomfortable for some, it is actually our perfect chance to make time for ourselves and our families.

Though we can’t celebrate outside and meet others, we can still make special life events memorable, like what these brothers did.

