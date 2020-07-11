Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Who would have thought that the founder of a $62 million Telecom Company was abandoned in a dumpster as a baby? This is the inspiring story of 29-year-old Freddie Figgers who had an unpleasant past but ended up being successful.

Figgers’ mother abandoned him two days after giving birth to him. He was left in a cold dumpster, without any hint of what just happened to him and where this ill-fated situation would lead to.

Luckily, a loving and supportive couple Nathan and Betty Figgers adopted him. It turned out that Figgers was no ordinary child. When he was nine years old, he got his first computer. It wasn’t working at first but he made it run after a few tries.

Figgers was surprisingly intelligent as a child and he landed his first computer job at 12. When he was 15, he already owned a cloud computing company. He got the idea when a tornado hit and Alabama car dealership lost all their computer files. To prevent the same situation in the future, Figgers found a way to back up their information on a remote server. He didn’t have a fancy office back then so he only did it in his own backyard.

Another amazing invention that Figgers created was a special shoe for his father, who was then showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. To make sure his father would be safe all the time, he invented a pair of shoe with a GPS tracker and a two-way communicator.

Figgers’ father would forget a lot of things including wearing his pants. He was scared that his father would go missing or do something dangerous. With the shoes; however, he was able to talk to him and track his location.

A year later, Figgers decided to quit school and established his own Telecom Company, Figgers Communication. He was only 24 when he had designed and built 80 custom software programs. Despite his unfortunate past, Figgers didn’t feel any ounce of discouragement. He continued to work hard and focus on his life goals.

Today, at 29 years old, Figgers is already a very successful inventor and entrepreneur. His Telecom Company is valued at over $62 million. They manufacture their own products which are anti-texting and driving handheld devices. These cell phones are also helpful for people with diabetes as it comes with a built-in wireless blood glucose meter.

Figgers is definitely a genius and an inspiring inventor. He is not only intelligent and hardworking but he is also born with a big heart. He gives back to his community by offering college scholarships, sponsoring youth programs, paying seniors’ bills and helping to bail homes in foreclosure.

“I believe turning caring into action, and if you see a problem find a solution to deliver an impact to change someone’s life,” Figgers said. “I’m going to impact this world and change today for a better tomorrow because money is nothing but a tool, but with that tool, we can impact and change everyday people’s lives with opportunities.”

Freddie Figgers may be a “dumpster baby” but thinking of his unfortunate past didn’t get in the way of his success. Instead, he used it as a motivation to work hard and achieve his dreams. If you want to succeed like him, keep thriving and just believe in yourself.

Watch this video to know more about Freddie Figgers and his amazing success story:

