FedEx driver encounters lost dog and delivers her straight to their front door

Earlier this month, a family from Castle Pines, Colorado, received a special delivery from a FedEx driver.

Lisa Menzies and her husband were out of town when their three-year-old Golden Retriever named Catcher escaped from their home. A breeze blew open their front door, and the adventure-seeking dog took it as a chance to explore the outdoors.

“We were getting some repairs done on the house,” she told KDVR. “Our contractor left to go to lunch and shut the front door, and the wind blew the door open while I was gone, and Catcher escaped.”

In a video captured by the family’s Ring doorbell camera, Catcher is seen walking down the front lawn, completely disappearing once she reached the end and turned left. Luckily, the curious pup wasn’t left wandering the streets unsupervised for long, as a Good Samaritan found her before she reached trouble.

A FedEx driver found Catcher, and Lisa recalled getting a text message from him about her loose pet.

“He just said, ‘I found your dog, and the address on her tag is where I’m I’m going to take her,’ and then he put her in the house with such care,” Lisa said in an interview with Fox31 Denver.

The camera also caught the sweet moment the driver dropped off the special package into the Menzies’ home. The man took Catcher to the open front door and locked it behind him. Funnily enough, seeing the kind stranger carrying her pet into the house like that reminded Lisa of the theme song from the movie Titanic. To her, his act of kindness was something straight out of a movie.

“He was taking such care and love with her that it was really amusing,” she said.

Lisa knew that the situation could have gone much worse had the FedEx driver ignored seeing a loose dog on the street. Catcher could have wandered out to a busy road; luckily, the man was there to rescue her.

“He interrupted his day and his package delivery schedule to pick her up and hand-carry her into our home and lock the door behind him. I don’t want to think about where else she could have ended up,” Lisa said.

Now that the dog is safely back home, Lisa makes sure that she is constantly monitored to prevent another unsupervised outdoor adventure. Lisa feels nothing but gratitude for the unnamed FedEx driver. She hopes to meet him someday so that she can thank him in person for his good deed.

“He is certainly our family’s hero,” she added.

Watch the video below to learn more about this story.

If not for this FedEx driver’s kind act, Catcher could have gone missing. Thankfully, he was there to save the day!