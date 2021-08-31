This stunning farmhouse-style tiny home features a walk-in closet and a spacious loft

Tiny homes have been all the rage for the past several years, and it’s easy to see why. Aside from being much more affordable than regular housing, it’s also more environment-friendly to build and live in one.

By choosing a tiny home, you get to enjoy fewer maintenance costs, use less energy, and have a much smaller space to clean—which is already a big win for many!

But even if you can’t see yourself living in a tiny home, you have to admit that it’s still fun to look at other people’s and the unique designs they come up with. Sometimes, seeing tiny homes featured on TV or online can inspire you to apply their building techniques to your own house.

If you’re looking for more tiny home resources, you can check out this YouTube channel called Recreational Resort Cottages. The brand features its tiny homes available for purchase, so if ever you are interested after watching the video, you can call the company right away.

One of the brand’s most popular videos features a farmhouse-style RV park model tiny home.

The house is pretty modest from the outside and looks like many typical tiny homes. It has two floors and a small shaded porch area. But once you go inside, you’ll see why this house model is one of the brand’s most coveted.

According to the host, who goes by the nickname, Mr. Tiny, it’s the first 339-square-foot tiny home to be built with a walk-in closet.

And if you’re wondering how a walk-in closet can fit in a tiny home, this model isn’t really as small as most tiny houses. Despite having a tiny footprint, this home offers plenty of space for all the essentials and more.

The farmhouse-style design really complements the space. The front entrance features large windows that let in plenty of light and a glass front door that offers spectacular views of nature.

While many tiny homes have space-saving kitchens with very little space to move around, this one’s different. The kitchen has full-size appliances, including an oven, microwave, a stainless steel farmhouse sink, a double fridge, and a pantry tucked away at the back of the kitchen.

The bathroom is a lot smaller but is still reasonably sized, with a large tile shower.

The master bedroom didn’t have any appliances when it was filmed, except for a pre-installed air conditioning unit.

Leading off the bedroom is a space for a double washer and dryer, and around the corner is the walk-in closet. This farmhouse-style tiny home proves that you don’t always have to give up most of your belongings to live in one.

Up the stairs is an airy loft space, which is a space that the owner could use however they like. It has some storage units along the back wall and an elevated section perfect for a single bed.

Believe it or not, this home only costs $64,000, which is already a good deal considering what you’re getting. Keep in mind that there will be transportation and installation fees, too, so factor those in when you make an estimation of how much you’ll be spending.

If it’s your first time living in a tiny home, this one can make for a great “trial” option just so you can get the feel of living in one. It’s just the right size, and it can fit everything you need.

Check out the full video tour of this farmhouse-style tiny home in the video below.

To see more videos like this, please visit : Recreation Resort Cottages