This family downsized to a tiny house in the country to live a debt and mortgage-free life

Families who transition to living in a tiny house will tell you how much they’ve gained in exchange for the space they’ve lost. For Deb and Peter, their downsized home helped them realize and connect to what matters most in their lives.

The couple found the notion of “the bigger the better” quite absurd, especially when it comes to a home that they can barely afford in Auckland.

Deb and Peter sold their first house to get a slice of Paradise nestling in a property filled with lush verdure–far away from the noise and traffic yet still walking distance to the city.

The family’s tiny house rests snugly in the middle of the property of Peter’s parents.”We wanted to be on here to sort of help my mum and dad out because my mum felt terminally ill with cancer, so for us, it was just great to be able to be close…” Peter said.

Aside from their home’s sentimental value, the tiny house’s location proved to be advantageous for the family. Their home became the best of both rural and urban living.

It’s only a few minutes away from the town and the property maintains the vibe of being in the country. The couple also walks Mackenzie, their four-year-old daughter, to the daycare.

The tiny house measures 29.5 x 9.8 ft. along with the home’s deck for the added lounging and dining space or an ample area for friends and guests.

Peter made use of a big bifold door to separate the outdoor and indoor area, giving the home a seamless flow. The kitchen is also equipped with bi-fold windows to connect it to the deck.

Deb and Peter’s home oozes with personality from its exterior laden with horizontal and vertical lines, black metal, and cedar. If you’re stopping by Deb and Peter’s property, it’s easy to spot the modern-looking home resting amidst the greenery.

Inside, you’ll be greeted by a spacious-looking lounge. The abundance of windows lets the family marvel at the outdoors while also gaining access to plenty of natural light.

Deb and Peter sprung for a versatile couch with storage compartments underneath for clothes, toiletries, and everyday essentials.

Downsizing meant giving up most of Deb and Peter’s furniture and decor. You’ll only see functional pieces and chosen mementos from their past. Just opposite the couch, you’ll see a mini gallery dedicated to Mackenzie’s artworks.

Past the living room is the home’s spacious kitchen–almost comparable to a regular-sized one. The gorgeous kitchen takes up a third of the tiny home’s space.

“We can say our kitchen is the same size or even bigger than other places and it’s really cool because we do spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” Deb said.

Deb and Peter also made sure their kitchen has plenty of counter space for appliances and prep area along with a small dining table for the three of them on rare occasions where they don’t feel like using the table on their deck.

Like the kitchen, the bathroom is also spacious. Inside, you’ll see a 3.3 x 3.3 ft. shower area and gigantic cabinets for the washer and laundry essentials.

You’ll also find a flushing toilet hooked to sewage, which helped the couple potty train their daughter. In front of the toilet lies a beautiful vanity unit furnished with deep drawers.

Upstairs, the bedroom lofts are separated by a small door. Deb and Peter also soundproofed their daughter’s room to prevent any noise or distraction.

Mackenzie’s room is filled with color, books, and toys. The room’s wallpaper features a floral pattern while the small bed nestled beside the loft’s windows.

Deb, Peter, and Mackenzie have all been living in their tiny house for just over a year. All of them have adjusted well to the tiny house life.

Quite surprisingly, the family feels like their lives are filled with more value despite living in a downsized home. Peter’s only a short walk away from his dad to help him with errands and to provide emotional support. Meanwhile, Deb works once a week to cover their rent.

“Tiny house living has taught me that less is more,” Peter declared. The couple’s triumphant decision has freed them from their sizable mortgage, allowing them to adjust easily when the pandemic started. Above all else, they all felt closer together–along with less clutter, cleaning, and chores.

During their time in their tiny house, Deb and Peter realized how much stuff they owned in their old house that they didn’t need.

As parents, they want to be role models for Mackenzie to not live a life of excess. And what better way to teach this lesson than by living in a tiny house?

Here’s a virtual tour of Deb and Peter’s tiny house:

