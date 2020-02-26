Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Quick, describe your dream neighborhood. For the Brinks family, the ideal neighbors are family members themselves. Back in 2015, they moved from Michigan to London, Kentucky, and built an energy-efficient village of tiny homes—one house for Keli and Ryan, and one for each of their kids.

They also got a few houses constructed around the property for storage. Yep, you heard it right. Brodey, 16 and Lennox, 18, have their own homes in the tiny-house community.

Initially, Ryan wanted everyone to live in one cabin. Knowing that her teenagers will need privacy, Keli made a valid point about their kids’ personal space. The 21-acre property costs a total of $57,000, with each of the house’s cost an estimate of $6,000. The kids have 160-square feet of livable space with a lofted bed and a cozy living room.

Keli and Ryan’s house is a bit bigger compared to their kids furnished with a bathroom and a large kitchen. “My mom showed me a brochure with a bunch of different models and was like, ‘You can pick the one you want,’” Lennox said in an interview with TODAY. How can one turn down a sweet offer like that?

Why live in a tiny compound instead of settling in a regular home? The Brinks family wanted to transition towards a more sustainable lifestyle compared to what they had when they still lived in a 2200-square-foot home they left in Michigan—smaller house, lesser energy consumption.

Aside from living in an energy-efficient compound, the Brinks have a compost to repurpose leftover vegetables for their chickens. They also have an impeccable recycling protocol and a garden where they grow a variety of plants.

Lennox shares her energy-efficient compound with all her followers in TikTok. Her short videos give her followers a quick tour of the neighborhood and each of the house’s interiors. Lennox now studies at the University of Kentucky but she comes home to her energy-efficient tiny house village every weekend. She even invites company in her humble abode.

Don’t be fooled by the size of the houses. The Brinks residence still has a touch of luxury and top-notch design despite the houses’ smaller size. They produce less waste and require less heating. Keli and Ryan’s house got more windows for natural lighting.

Inside, you’ll notice the vaulted ceilings that make the entire structure look expansive. Their kitchen is also big and houses stainless steel appliances. Beside the full-sized refrigerator is a ladder that leads to the lofted bedroom. The couple’s office is a separate house where they both work from home.

Lennox and Brodey’s houses do not have a bathroom, so they must use either one of the bathrooms in a separate cabin. Brodey has a king-sized bed in his sleeping loft. He also has a couch and a Playstation. Lennox’s house, on the other hand, has the same style with a bed up the loft.

Just as you think you’ve come to know all the wonders of the Brinks’ energy-efficient village, the family also a private barn where they take care of poultry and livestock. In the middle of the compound lies the outdoor firepit where they can gather around, roast smores, and talk about how their day went. Now that’s how life’s supposed to be.