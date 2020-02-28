This extraordinary village without roads is every fairytale lover’s dream destination

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

This village in the province of Overijssel, Netherlands, is unlike anywhere you’ve ever been to; the only way to get around it is through boating!

Some people dream of leading a fairy tale life and live in a place that is breathtakingly beautiful and magical. If you’re one of them, then you might want to consider moving to the enchanting village of Giethoorn. The “Venice of the Netherlands,” as it is called, was founded by a group of refugees from the south in the year 1230.

Its name comes from the first residents’ discovery of hundreds of goat horns or gietehorens in the marshland, which are fragments of a 10th-century flood. They discovered many peat deposits and dug up many holes over the years. Gradually, these holes became lakes.

There are no roads and or any modern transportation system available in this village, only canals and 176 bridges. When tourists visit, they have to leave their vehicles outside the town and go around it by walking or boating.

As you can imagine, it is very peaceful and quiet in Giethoorn, that “the loudest sound you can normally hear is the quacking of a duck or the noise made by other birds,” according to the village’s website. That sounds like something straight out of a storybook!

The best way to get around Giethoorn is by riding the ‘whisper boats’ or boats with noiseless engines. Join a cruise and gently glide along the small canals while taking in the pure beauty of the charming scenery. Doing so is guaranteed to bring about relaxation to anyone who experiences it.

Boating has been a popular tourist attraction in the area for years. There are 90 kilometers of canoe trails and plenty of boats to rent. The small electric ones could sit two or three comfortably and require little technical skill to operate. It would be necessary to book a canal cruise early as it has limited departures per day.

Beside the canals are footpaths ideal for biking and walking. And if you feel like taking a break, there are several cafes and restaurants scattered in the village. Pleasant, relaxing, and beautiful – the combo you’d want for a perfect vacation. Click HERE to find a suitable hotel or bed and breakfast for your visit in Giethoorn.

Check out the gallery below to see more of Giethoorn’s delightful scenery!