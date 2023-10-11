Donkey is inviting you to experience the magic of living on Shrek’s Swamp like an Ogre

Staying in Shrek’s Swamp would be a unique and enchanting experience. For those who are fans of the beloved DreamWorks animated film franchise, the idea of spending time in Shrek’s home is sure to conjure up all kinds of magical and humorous imagery.

Surprisingly, Donkey is extending an invitation to guests from near and far, far, away to experience the life of an ogre right on Airbnb.

Airbnb is taking a bold step in offering stays in the homes of our favorite fictional characters.

The listing for this property, inspired by DreamWorks’ 2001 animated hit film, describes it as an idyllic place where ogre enthusiasts can find tranquility amidst the falling leaves, surrounded by mud, moss, and murky waters in Shrek’s Swamp, CNBC noted.

Nestled among the rolling hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a cozy and secluded hideaway, perfect for those seeking some solitude – and for the very first time, a handful of Shrek’s most ardent fans.

Donkey can’t stop raving about Shrek’s Swamp. “It’s a truly lovely place, and I love everything about it,” he says. “From the wild, overgrown landscape to the simple yet charming interiors and those inviting boulders. I’m excited for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Guests will get to enjoy unique experiences, such as lighting “earwax candles” and gathering around a fire, not to mention savoring freshly made waffles for breakfast, just like in the film.

In keeping with the movie, the bathroom is housed in an outhouse on the property and includes a toilet, sink, and shower facilities.

Shrek’s Swamp redefines the concept of a “treehouse.” With its clever integration of forestry, rustic interiors, and the iconic outhouse, it promises an unforgettable experience.

And the best part? It’s available for the incredibly affordable price of just £0 a night – a nod to the priceless refuge that Shrek’s Swamp has provided to fairy tale creatures of all kinds. ‘Brogres’ can request to book an exclusive two-night stay for up to three guests from October 27 to 29.

Starting from October 13 at 6 p.m. BST, Shrek’s fans can request to book Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb. However, please note that guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland, per Airbnb News.

However, while children are more than welcome, they should be at least 5 years old.

In a heartwarming gesture, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which offers respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips for some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

This act helps create cherished childhood memories that last a lifetime.

But Shrek’s Swamp isn’t the only movie-inspired mansion available. Airbnb previously welcomed guests to the Barbie Dream House in Malibu just in time for the iconic doll’s July 21 feature film release, according to PEOPLE.

In stark contrast to Shrek’s unique retreat, visitors to Barbie’s multilevel pink palace can enjoy a disco dance floor, a roller rink, a gym, a bar and grill, and an infinity pool adorned with floats spelling out Ken’s name.

The all-pink mansion is hosted by Ken, portrayed by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film, and it truly brings the iconic Barbie playset to life.

“Perched above the beach with breathtaking views, this life-sized pink toy mansion is a dream come true!” the listing says.

Guests have the opportunity to explore Ken’s fantastic wardrobe to find the perfect beach attire and even leave with a set of yellow-and-pink roller skates and a surfboard.

Upon arrival, a concierge will warmly welcome guests, providing a tour of the property and ensuring a comfortable stay, including meal arrangements.

Staying in Shrek’s Swamp would be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, offering a break from the ordinary and an opportunity to immerse oneself in a world of fairy tales, humor, and life lessons.

While it might not be the most conventional vacation spot, it would undoubtedly be a memorable and magical experience for any Shrek fan.

Watch the news about the adorable Shrek’s Swamp below: