She is the ‘saddest’ looking dog on the planet whose pictures will make you melt

We’ve always been told not to judge people by their appearance, and the same applies to this English bulldog named Madame Eyebrows.

The dog lives with her owners, her big sister Luna the yellow Labrador, and her little brother Willy the English bulldog, in a modern cottage in Germany.

Madame Eyebrows is named as such because of the two giant spots above her eyes that make her look like she has actual eyebrows.

And not only that—this feature always makes her look like she’s in despair, which is funny and “sad” at the same time!

“She always looked sad and had eyebrows,” her owner, Janina, told The Dodo.

But despite Madame Eyebrows’ constant dejected expression, Janina says her real personality is the total opposite of how her face looks.

“She is very happy,” she described her. “She wiggles her tail, gives kisses.”

And when you scroll through her Instagram page—which has over 134,000 followers to date—you’ll see what Janina is talking about.

“In real life, you have to see her only a few minutes and you see that she is happy,” Janina said, saying that her husband agrees. “We don’t see only her sad face. We see how funny she is! And how much love she gives to us.”

But when you look at her pictures, you really can’t help but feel sorry for Madame Eyebrows because it always looks like someone refused her request for a walk or a treat.

But the truth is, dogs don’t have eyebrows in the way that humans do. However, some breeds—like German Shepherds and Rottweilers—can use the ridge above their eyes to communicate and express certain emotions.

For instance, if they lower their eyebrows, it usually means they’re angry. If they raise one eyebrow, it probably means they’re confused.

And if they raise both brows, it might suggest that they’ve seen something interesting.

This sad-faced pup only shows that appearances aren’t everything. Despite always looking down in the dumps, Madame Eyebrows brings so much joy to her owners and the people who know her. And that’s what makes her truly special!

Follow Madame Eyebrow’s adventure on Instagram.

Another pup with a unique marking is Enzo Viola, a Golden retriever with a splotch of black fur on the left side of his face.

Golden retrievers are born with a base black coat and a modifier gene that turns their fur into a golden color. Almost every dog has this modifier, but Enzo had a little “blip” in his DNA that erased it on that part of his face.

The dog’s black fur extends from under his left eye to his mouth—a feature that makes him look extra cute!

Enzo’s dad, Eli Castro, said that he is the only one in his litter with that marking.

They’ve also seen other Golden retrievers online with bits of black fur. Some even had them on their muzzle like Enzo, but also their ears and feet.

Enzo’s black fur isn’t the only reason why they kept him. Clarissa, one of the dog’s human siblings, said that he was the “sweetest and most playful puppy” of the litter, so they instantly fell in love with him.

The Castros created an Instagram page for Enzo, and he has over 197,000 followers to date!

Having an internet-famous dog is nice, but the family’s favorite thing about it is Enzo’s influence on kids with birthmarks.

According to Eli, the children get a little boost of confidence seeing that Enzo is so beautiful and loved—black fur and all.

Get to know Madame Eyebrows more in the video below.

