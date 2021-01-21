World’s first energy-positive hotel to be built in Norway’s Arctic Circle

Many companies are taking the path towards carbon neutrality in a bid to become more sustainable. But this brand new structure in Norway’s Arctic Circle is taking it a step further by becoming the world’s first energy-positive hotel.

Svart hotel—which will open in the Svartisen glacier in 2022—aims to be completely energy-positive, meaning it will produce more energy than it uses.

According to its website, the groundbreaking structure will save 85% of its annual energy consumption and harvest enough energy to cover both the energy needed to build the structure and the hotel operations, including its boat shuttle operation.

The 99-room property will treat its guests to a 360-degree view of the Svartisen glacier and the spectacular Northern Lights.

Svart will also be open to the local community and day visitors, ensuring that every individual will get to enjoy a luxurious experience in its amenities.

The structure will be built atop the clear waters of the Holandsfjorden fjord. The hotel’s glass-fronted and circular design will provide a panoramic view of the fjord and glacier.

Its design is inspired by the Norwegian Fiskehjell, a wooden tool used to dry fish, and Rorbue, a fisherman’s traditional seasonal home. Criss-crossed wooden poles, which extend several meters below the fjord’s surface, will serve as the hotel’s foundation.

Svart aims to be completely carbon-neutral, zero-waste, and off-grid within five years of its opening. To achieve this sustainability goal, architects in charge of the project mapped out how solar radiation behaves in relation to mountainous context for the entire year.

The findings of this study influenced the hotel’s design, such that its rooms, hotels, restaurants, and terraces will be strategically placed within a circular design so that the building’s solar panel-clad roof will be able to utilize the sun’s energy regardless of the time of day or season.

Aside from admiring the gorgeous surroundings, visitors can enjoy a gastronomic experience in its four restaurants, which will provide a wide array of dining options. As much as possible, dishes will be made using locally-sourced and foraged ingredients. Guests will even be invited to participate in the preparation of their meals.

Visitors can relax in Svart’s 1,000-square-meter indoor-outdoor spa, where they can avail themselves of various holistic treatments. In keeping with its sustainability goal, all therapists will use 100% sustainable and local products.

No matter what time of year you visit Svart, you’ll be able to enjoy Arctic experiences, such as ice climbing on the glacier and practicing yoga. Guests can also take a tour of the surrounding fjord through two electric boats. Other fun activities include wildlife-spotting, diving, fishing, and foraging.

Clients can still revel in nature’s beauty from the hotel premises through the hotel’s wooden supporting structure, which will double up as a boardwalk. It will also act as a storage space for the boats and kayaks that guests can take to the water from directly below their hotel room.

Svart sure sounds like the perfect vacation spot! Will you be visiting this sustainable hotel once it opens? Let us know in the comments!