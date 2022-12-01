An emotional Christmas short video with a budget of £50 is leaving viewers in tears

When people watch the short, Christmas-themed film “Love is a Gift”, they were mesmerized by how simple and yet powerful the short video is. What’s more amazing is that this was made with a budget of only £50.

In the said Christmas video, initially posted on YouTube in December 2014, a young man marks his calendar and buys some Christmas presents. He decorates his Christmas tree and keeps marking his calendar, apparently waiting for Christmas.

When Christmas Day finally arrives, he listens to a tape where his mother starts to speak, saying “hello” and greeting him “Merry Christmas.”

The next words his mother says suddenly bring tears to his eyes, “I wish I could be there to see how you’ve grown; to see what kind of man you’ve become. I know I will be so proud of you.”

By this time, viewers understand that the young man’s mother sends a recording every Christmas and this is probably what blew them away.

The short video becomes even more sentimental as his mother ends the recording with a very sweet, tear-jerking message, “Before I go, let me tell you the story about the happiest day of my life: the day you were born.”

The idea that this is the last recording his mother made for him before she died made the viewers’ heart break.

According to Phil Beastall, he created this film in 2014 but it didn’t get the attention of people until after John Lewis’ highly budgeted Christmas advert, “The Boy and The Piano.”

They loved it enough to suggest that John Lewis should hire the creator of this low-budget, heartwarming short film.

The short video quickly surfaced online and people started to commend Beastall for creating such an inexpensive, yet very remarkable Christmas ad.

“People seem to like my film because it’s the story that shines through.” This was what Beastall said when asked about the people’s positive reaction to his film.

Regarding the short film’s budget, Beastall humbly suggested that film or ad producers don’t always need a huge budget but just a narrative that creates a long-lasting impact on the viewers.

The online comments and reactions to the video are very overwhelming. A fan named Susan Prosessor shared a post saying, “This says everything about Christmas, without a single product being mentioned! Merry Christmas.”

This post only shows that people are already fed up of Christmas adverts that intend to make people cry but eventually promote products or services at the end.

Another supporter of the short video, Sue Charles says, “A zillion times better than the John Lewis advert and far cheaper to make and just so gorgeous and special. I sobbed.”

The John Lewis ad campaign highlighting Elton John’s life may be really disappointing for viewers but Phil Beastall admits that he liked the John Lewis Christmas ad and if the company would give him the offer to make festive campaigns, he would definitely grab the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

While people keep comparing the two short videos, it is still important for viewers to show respect and understand that different ad makers have different ways of convincing people and touching their hearts.

Regardless of the budget, Christmas adverts have only one goal; and that is to remind people of the real essence of Christmas and relationships.

Watch the full tear-jerking Christmas video below created by Phil Beastall: