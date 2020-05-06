Elephant immediately rushes to protect her caretaker when she sees him in ‘distress’

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Animals really are great companions. They even have your back in tough situations! This is highlighted in this amazing video where a 17 year-old female elephant named Thongsri comes to the rescue of her caretaker. She is very protective of her mahout (a person who works with, rides, and tends an elephant) and when she sees him in distress, she cannot help but shield him from harm.

In this staged situation, her caretakers were pretending to fight to show how much Thongsri cares about her carers. Immediately, the 17-year-old elephant assumes the protective posture and goes to shield her caretaker and drives away the aggressor.

The elephant looked so concerned about her caretaker’s well-being that she acted as a shield and circled him protectively to check if everything was alright. I don’t know about you, but Thongsri the elephant shows some truly endearing qualities that we could all learn from.

What a good elephant she is! Isn’t this video just amazing? Seeing the bond and friendship that these two share is simply inspiring! Animals can really be amazing and are great companions if you treat them right!

The way the elephant rushes to save her friend is really adorable and it is a moment that they will never forget, especially since elephants never forget! Because of this, they’re likely to come to the rescue of a friend in need. Never mess with those whom elephants love, no matter whether it is just a game or for real. Because elephants know perfectly how to defend friends with their life.

Are you familiar with the term “elephant mother”? It means that the mother believes that she needs to nurture, protect and encourage her children, because such are elephant females with their young, and, obviously, their handlers as well! This adorable elephant looks so cute! Don’t you wish that you could bring something like that home with you? Unfortunately you can’t but you could always get an adorable animal plush from Amazon!

In an elephant herd, some members may not be as strong or as healthy as others, but everyone is part of the family, without exception. Sick or injured elephants are surrounded by the others and encouraged to stand, for instance.

Elephants use their trunks to massage the weak elephant’s shoulders and head. They also use their trunks to prod sick elephants to their feet, and will attempt to use their bodies to support that of an injured or sick elephant.

When traveling, healthy elephants often turn and look back at their slower herd mates, stopping and waiting for those elephants to catch up before continuing to move forward. Elephants are well known for their compassion and empathy towards others and just like humans they experience joy, grief, and a whole array of emotions. It is easy to guess how an elephant is feeling just by one short look at its face.

What dо you think about this video? Make sure you tell us more in the comments down below. If you like what you see, don’t forget to share it with others who might like it as well. It just might be the highlight of their day! Enjoy!