Can you imagine yourself living in a comfy electric trailer while working remotely and embracing the life on the road has to offer?

Truly, it is a unique and fulfilling lifestyle that combines the comforts of home with the freedom to explore.

California-based company Pebble has introduced an innovative solution for remote workers who want to be productive while on the move and maintain sustainability.

The Pebble Flow Trailer is a luxurious, all-electric trailer designed to cater to the needs of remote workers who wish to take their office off the grid, according to My Modern Met.

The interior of this electric trailer features immersive panoramic windows, a spacious queen-sized murphy bed in the rear, as well as a convertible full bed.

It includes a flip-down desk for laptop work and a kitchen for on-the-go cooking. The trailer boasts various technological features for user comfort, such as the InstaCamp system.

This system, when activated, automatically levels the trailer, extends the stairs, sets the temperature, unlocks the door, and deploys the awning as soon as the trailer is parked.

The Magic Hitch feature allows the Pebble Flow to align and hitch to the towing vehicle effortlessly.

Despite its size, the Pebble Flow Trailer is easy to tow thanks to the dual-motor Active Propulsion Assist System, ensuring that traveling to new destinations is both convenient and enjoyable.

The trailer is powered by a 45 kWh LFP battery, considered one of the safest electric vehicle batteries on the market. This battery provides enough power to run all the appliances and sustain off-grid living for up to seven days.

The trailer can be charged at home, charging stations, and campgrounds.

Additionally, it is equipped with solar panels that automatically collect power while on the road or when parked.

Pebble also highlights the trailer’s potential to serve as a backup battery for homes in emergency situations.

Pebble’s goal is to simplify the camping experience by eliminating common inconveniences associated with traditional travel trailers, such as the need to connect a truck to a trailer, back a trailer into tight spaces, manage limited power resources, and deal with water damage issues.

The Pebble Flow aims to offer a hassle-free and automated camping experience.

The Pebble Flow Trailer features a sleek and aerodynamic design, setting it apart from conventional boxy travel trailers.

Its dimensions are 25 feet in length (including the tongue), 90 inches in width, and 104 inches in height, with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 6,200 pounds.

The single axle is positioned near the middle of the trailer, creating a substantial overhang that may require some adjustment when towing.

Inside, the electric trailer offers a modern and thoughtful design, with a rear Queen-sized Murphy bed that can be easily converted into an office desk.

The front dinette, surrounded by large panoramic windows, transforms into a spacious bed. The trailer can comfortably sleep up to four people, and it provides ample interior and exterior storage.

Multi-zone dimmable lighting allows users to set the ambiance as desired.

The electric trailer’s kitchen is equipped with a removable induction cooktop that can be used both inside and outside, a 4-in-1 convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator.

A flip-up service window enhances the cooking experience by bringing it closer to the outdoors.

The bathroom features a glass-walled, spacious shower separate from the macerating toilet, on-demand hot water, vanity lighting, and a medicine cabinet.

The trailer incorporates electrochromic glass, which changes from transparent to opaque with the touch of a button, offering privacy when needed.

The Pebble Flow is a smart trailer controlled through the Pebble App, allowing users to manage various features, including lighting, locks, temperature, and more, like controlling a smartphone.

It is equipped with Starlink technology for over-the-air software updates and new features.

The electric trailer offers additional futuristic features such as a remote control, InstaCamp for automated setup, along with the Magic Hitch, which enables the trailer to hitch itself to the towing vehicle.

The Pebble Flow is available for pre-order, with pricing starting at $109,000 or $125,000 for the Magic Pack upgrade, which includes a dual-motor drivetrain and advanced remote-control features, per Motor Trend.

See what’s inside Pebble’s electric trailer by watching the video below: