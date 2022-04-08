Floating pods inspired by a ‘James Bond’ movie will let you live in luxury wherever there’s water

If you’ve ever dreamed of living at sea and have the six-figure budget to make it a reality, you must see this eco-friendly floating apartment dubbed the “Anthénea.”

The fully autonomous luxury condo is designed by French naval architect Jean-Michel Duacancelle and inspired by villain Karl Stomberg’s pad from the 1977 James Bond flick “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

“The strange floating saucer in which the famous British spy was sailing in the 10th movie of the James Bond franchise started my obsession,” the designer, who watched the film when he was 15 years old, told Robb Report.

It took over five prototypes and around 15 years to complete the 540-square-foot Anthénea, which is furnished with solar panels and powered by 100% clean energy.

Since the UFO-like structure produces its own energy, it is entirely self-sufficient and off the grid. Aside from solar panels, it’s equipped with six powerful batteries that can recharge from the pontoon. A sensor keeps the inhabitant informed about the energy level, and when it’s low, the generating set will take over.

Everything inside the Anthénea is made from sustainable materials, and the structure itself is 100% recyclable, which means it won’t become waste even at the end of its lifecycle. This feature earned the floating condo the 2019 Innovation Trophy from French tourism magazine L’Echo Touristique.

The domed vessel fuses seamlessly with its marine environment with an innovative anchoring system and sand screw that doesn’t damage the ocean floor.

The Anthénea is also equipped with a saltwater filtration system and a US Coast Guard-approved waste treatment system. This feature allows it to only produce what it consumes and release clean water back into the ocean.

“I am passionate about the idea that tomorrow’s habitat will absolutely have to be eco-friendly and be put at the heart of our natural environment,” Duacancelle said.

Its makers claim that the Anthénea’s construction is more stable than a boat. It can also withstand a cyclone (depending on where it’s docked), and the insulation allows it to handle temperatures ranging from -22° to 104° Fahrenheit.

“It’s a new way to live, a new concept of a habitat that is ecological,” said Duacancelle. “There is no gasoline, no electricity, no water. The Anthenea has its own energy. It’s luxury and comfort, while still being eco-friendly.”

Inside, the futuristic pod features an expansive fiberglass bottom that offers breathtaking views of the sea below. French fashion mogul Pierre Cardin, who invested in the company, helped design its upscale interior.

The Anthénea offers space for either two adults or a family of four and consists of three living areas. It has a floating living room with a plush sofa, a minibar, an underwater window, and curved furniture covered with waxed concrete.

The bedroom has a circular bed and a sea or freshwater bathtub.

The relaxation area above comes complete with a 360° solarium on its rooftop for 12 people. An adjustable sun shade also makes lounging on the rooftop during the day more comfortable.

Optional features include a wood-burning stove and a desalination system.

The floating pod can be moored just like a regular vessel, so owners can move it when needed. It’s also fitted with electric propulsion pods and can be driven with a joystick by anybody, whether or not they have navigational knowledge or experience.

“Offering a new form of tourist experience between underwater vision and land exploration, Anthénea allows the traveller to discover unsuspected territories and live unexplored experiences while unfolding the thread of the intimate: the link with nature and with oneself,” says the company.

Individuals and hoteliers can buy their own Anthénea for a cool $535,000. You may visit the website for more information on this incredible luxury pod.

Here’s the Anthénea in action.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.