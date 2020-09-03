Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news about their family’s diagnosis, their current condition, and some safety reminders in an 11-minute video.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” he began.

The Rock said the ordeal has been “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

He compared it to being injured, evicted, and broke—all of which he has been a few times—and said contracting COVID-19 was nothing like those experiences. To him, getting the virus was different because as a dad, his ultimate priority is to always protect his loved ones.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” he said.

Johnson explained they got COVID-19 from family friends, who he said are “devastated” that they unknowingly spread the virus. However, he said they’ve overcome the worst of it and are now doing so much better.

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” the wrestler turned movie star said.

He said their daughters recovered from the virus pretty quickly. Jazzy and Tia had a sore throat for the first couple of days and no other symptoms. Now, the two girls are back to their usual selves as “happy babies running around and playing.”

On the other hand, Lauren lost her sense of taste and smell and had severe nausea. She also had a much higher fever than the Rock did.

The star urged his fans to always follow safety protocols when interacting with others to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson understands that people long to be connected with their loved ones, especially during these trying times, hence, they still have people over in their homes. Regarding that, he said a “greater discipline” must be applied before families accept guests. Johnson said it might be a good idea to have them tested for the virus before visiting.

“Don’t let your guard down, boosts your immunity with antioxidants, vitamins, things of that nature,” he added.

He also reminded his fans to always wear their masks as it’s the “right thing” and “responsible thing” to do. Johnson said that individuals with pre-existing conditions, like his mom, Ata Johnson, are protected from the virus by the face coverings.

The actor has heard many people refusing to wear masks due to lung issues. However, his mom can wear a mask every day without any problem despite having COPD and a reduced lung capacity after defeating stage III lung cancer.

“So wear your masks. I’m not a politician. I am a man though, who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them. But I’m also a man who cares about all of you guys. I don’t care what political party you’re affiliated with. I don’t care what part of the world you’re from. I don’t care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank account says. I don’t care. I do care about all of them. And I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19,” The Rock said.

Earlier this year, the actor—who played the voice of demigod Maui in the animated film “Moana”—went viral after he shared a video of himself teaching Tia how to wash her hands properly. To make it more fun, he sang the rap portion of “You’re Welcome,” a song from the movie, to ensure the toddler washes her hands for at least 20 seconds.

While it’s a very unfortunate situation to be in, we’re so glad that the Johnson family is doing a lot better now. You can watch The Rock’s announcement in the video below.

Remember to always follow safety protocols so you can protect your loved ones from this virus.