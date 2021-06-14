Rare moment captured 30 hummingbirds enjoying an epic pool party and racks up over 12M views 

Hummingbirds are one of the most fascinating creatures on earth. Aside from being exceptionally tiny, these winged creatures are often praised for their beautiful coloring.

These birds mostly keep to themselves, which is why this 2017 video of nearly 30 hummingbirds sharing the same birdbath has gone viral.

The clip has garnered almost 13 million views on YouTube, and it’s easy to see why.

There’s something about hummingbirds that make them almost hypnotic to observe!

From the incredible speed of their wings to their excellent hovering abilities, hummingbirds really are a sight to behold.

And as it turns out, these unique bird species have many characteristics that make them extra special. Here are some of them:

Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backward. They weigh less than a nickel on average. Their legs are only meant for perching, so they can neither hop nor walk. Hummingbirds are one of the hungriest creatures on the planet. They can consume up to twice their body weight in nectar. They are the smallest birds that migrate. But unlike most birds, they don’t go in a flock. They’re lone rangers who can migrate up to 500 miles alone at a time. When the mating season starts, male hummingbirds show off their aerial skills to win over a potential mate. Sometimes, they would even do death-defying stunts, such as hurling themselves to the ground only to fly back up just before crashing. This maneuver is known as the “dive bomb.” When a female is impressed, she will join the male in a flight pattern of ups and downs. This is a sign that the couple will mate soon.

Hummingbirds are also naturally territorial, so you’ll rarely see them hanging out in big groups.

These creatures usually divide themselves by territories. Female hummingbirds choose their habitats based on where they build their nests. On the other hand, male hummingbirds select their dedicated areas based on the abundance of food, water, and nectar. Usually, their territories are about as big as a quarter acre.

You might think hummingbirds are playing when they’re chasing each other around, but they’re most probably fighting to the death over territory.

However, what happens in Scott Logan’s video is the exact opposite of their usual behavior.

The photographer posts many amazing bird videos on his Instagram, but the one he captured back in 2017 may be one of his most cherished shots.

In the footage, the hummingbirds are seen taking a dip together in a common birdbath. It’s not something that many people see every day, so it has gotten quite the attention online.

Some of the birds were quietly enjoying the water, while others kept moving around. They would take a quick dip and fly back out of the water again. Some of the hummingbirds were playful and would chase the other birds before quickly returning to their spots.

But after sharing a moment of harmony, Scott said the hummingbirds returned to their natural state—that is, fighting with each other.

Check out the video below to see this unique sighting of hummingbirds bathing together.

