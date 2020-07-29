Dog with disfigured face finds forever home and set to become a therapy dog

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

If you’ve ever experienced a dog’s love, consider yourself lucky. These animals don’t discriminate; they love us no matter who we are and what we look like. They don’t mind our imperfections and shortcomings – all they care about is spending time with us.

These loyal companions deserve nothing less than what they give us and maybe even more. Dogs bring endless joy to our lives, and the only way we can repay them is by making their brief time here on earth a hundred percent worth living.

That’s precisely what Amanda Richter, 30, and her boyfriend, Brad Ames, 23, vowed to give Brodie, the new furry member of their family. The German shepherd/border collie mix is one extraordinary dog who has been through many difficulties.

At a fragile age of 13 days old, his mother attacked him, and it left his face permanently disfigured. The poor pup suffered from serious cranial and facial injuries, and his jaw fused together as he grew. One side of his face was stunted, causing him to become partially blind in one eye.

Luckily, he survived the attack and eventually found shelter at Old MacDonald Kennels in Alberta, Canada. A family adopted the puppy but returned him just five months later because they couldn’t handle his hyperactive personality.

Although being returned to the shelter might seem unfortunate, it turned out to be fate’s way of leading Brodie to the people who would love and accept him wholeheartedly even imperfections. When Old MacDonald Kennels shared pictures of the dog online, they received hundreds of adoption requests. However, one couple who spotted Brodie felt especially connected to him.

“I looked at his photos every day and even cried a few times. We felt drawn to him for some reason,” Amanda told Metro UK of their response to seeing the dog’s images.

They couldn’t care less about his unique look; all they wanted was to give him the love he deserves. The couple visited the shelter, and upon meeting Brodie, they knew right then and there that the energetic dog was meant to be theirs.

“We met him, took him for a walk and hung out with him for a few hours and ended up bringing him home the same day because the rescue really felt we were a great fit,” Amanda said.

Luckily, Brodie fit right into their home. His new owners said they’re impressed by how bright he is, saying he can learn new tricks and commands within 10 minutes of training. Amanda and Brad admit he’s a bit hyper, but he’s slowly becoming an excellent companion with their patience and consistency.

Nobody really knows whether Brodie’s early injuries will impact his health later on. All they’re certain of is that he’s one happy and healthy dog enjoying his new life despite the imperfections.

“It’s actually funny because when we go to the dog park everyone notices how he is the happiest pup there and just wants to play and run,” said Amanda.

Brodie has come a long way, and Amanda plans to train him as a therapy dog so he can help make other humans’ lives better, particularly those with disabilities like him.

“We also hope that we can raise awareness for other special needs dogs and show people that just because someone or something looks different, they can be perfectly imperfect in their own unique way,” she said.

Amanda and Brad created an Instagram account for Brodie so they can share his silly antics and latest adventures with the world. Through the social media platform, followers get to peek into Brodie’s fun and relaxed life.

As more and more people come to know Brodie because of his viral pictures, his owners quickly express how grateful they are for the support. They also encouraged his followers to adopt animals like Brodie.

“It’s not hard to see why everyone loves this little goofball as much we do lol. We hope that all this recognition will help others make the decision to dog adoption and rescue, especially those “less than perfect” animals out there! They deserve love as much as anyone. Thanks for all the love! Support your local rescues and shelters guys!”

What a sweet story of accepting imperfections and love! Share Brodie’s story to help raise awareness about dogs with disabilities.