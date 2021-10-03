Dog siblings adopted by different families immediately recognize each other during their walk

Do dogs remember their siblings?

That was the question on everyone’s mind when a photo of two cockapoo siblings hugging each other went viral on Twitter.

The pups, Monty and Rosie, hadn’t seen each other for 10 months after being adopted by different people. They were on a walk with their respective owners when they crossed paths and began hugging, as though they recognized each other.

When Twitter user Libby Pincher shared the photos of the adorable cockapoo siblings’ chance meeting, the post instantly went viral.

The photos were sent to her by her dad, whose business partner and friend, David Kidd, was out walking his one-year-old pup Monty when he spotted fellow dog owners walking a dog who looked similar.

Upon seeing each other, the two dogs wrapped their paws around each other as if to hug. Seeing this affinity between their dogs, the owners started talking and realized they were from the same litter but were separated after being adopted by different families.

“My husband Lee and I took Rosie for a walk one day and bumped into David. Aw, it was so lovely, they both just jumped up and hugged each other, it was amazing, they remembered each other after 10 months of not seeing each other,” Susan Killip, Rosie’s mom, told Bored Panda.

“I took some photos and sent them to Jean and that was the last I heard of it until Jean rang me to say David had sent them to a friend who sent them to his daughter Libby and the next thing we know they were on Twitter and, as you know, it’s just gone crazy from there,” she added.

Apparently, Monty and Rosie were always together when they were still little pups.

Susan and Lee decided to adopt Rosie two years after losing their toy poodle, Lucy. They were missing her so much that they would sometimes go for long walks while carrying her ashes in their pockets. She reached out to a friend who already had a cockapoo, who then connected her with the breeder of her dog. That person informed them that Rosie’s mom, Millie, would be giving birth in June 2019.

On June 30th, Millie gave birth to six puppies, but Monty and Rosie always stuck together. Susan and Lee picked Rosie because she was the “little quiet puppy in the corner.”

Their friend Jean decided to adopt a puppy as well and picked Monty. Due to complications with the breeder, Jean looked after Rosie for two weeks after Susan and Lee picked her up in September. They went on a holiday for a week, and during that time, the two dogs spent time together and had so much fun.

When they brought Rosie home after their holiday, she and Monty never saw each other again until that chance meeting during their walk.

Jean and David live in the next village, so they never get to see them, but they often text each other to see how the dogs are doing. However, they never really had the time to meet up due to work commitments.

“When we are allowed to go out and meet people again, we are going to meet up and as it’s nearly Rosie and Monty’s 1st birthday, hopefully we can do something to celebrate it together,” Susan said then.

Although there isn’t any actual evidence that dogs recognize their siblings, especially if they have been separated for quite some time, it’s clear that Monty and Rosie share a special connection.

It’s also possible that they gravitated towards each other because they come from the same breed. Nevertheless, it makes us happy seeing these two so thrilled to see each other!

Do you enjoy our feel good and positive stories? You can help support our site by simply sharing our stories to your friends and family.