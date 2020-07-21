A Kansas dog missing for days returns to previous home in Missouri over 50 miles away

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

We love reading feel good stories and this one takes a mysterious turn!

After a dog named Cleo went missing in her Olathe, Kansas, residence, her owners worried she might never find her way back home. But as it turns out, she did — kind of.

On July 12, Drew Feeback reported the 4-year-old pooch missing on a post in the Lost and Found Pets Of Johnson County Kansas Facebook group.

“Our dog Cleo has been missing since this past Sunday 7/12/2020. She is a border collie/yellow lab mix and she was last seen between W 150th Street and S Blackfoot Dr.,” he wrote.

Three days later, the family got the call they’ve been waiting for – a couple informed them they have found Cleo. However, the details of the dog’s whereabouts puzzled them. But they were just happy they get to have one of those feel good stories with heartwarming reunion.

The dog found her way back to their previous home in Lawson, Missouri, which they moved out of in 2018. What makes it more shocking is that it’s about 60 miles away from their current Olathe home.

“My wife and I had just gotten home from work,” Colton Michael, the Lawson home’s new owner, told CNN. “Cleo was laying on the front porch at the front door, just laying there, waiting for somebody it seemed like.”

At first, the dog wouldn’t let anybody come near her.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” Michael told KMBC.

Michael and his wife, Britney, moved into the home in November 2018.

Cleo wasn’t wearing a collar, but Michael figured she had an owner because she looks well-groomed. They eventually gained her trust, and a woman named Julie Seeley came to their home that night to scan the dog for a microchip. As predicted, she had one, and it was able to pull up a surname that sounded familiar.

“That’s when my wife pointed out that their last name was the same last name as the previous owner of the house,” Michael recalled.

He took to Facebook to search for the owner’s name and saw that his family had posted about their missing dog a few days ago.

“I told him that we found his dog, but once I told him where we were, he was kind of speechless,” Michael recalled.

If Cleo traveled there by walking, she would have traversed 57 miles. However, based on her condition when she was found, it’s unlikely she walked all the way there.

“We don’t believe she walked that far. She was in way to good of shape to have done that and she would have had to have gone through that storm that morning. Her paws were not worn out, she wasn’t exhausted, and coat was clean. And the current owners of the house put two and two together because they remembered who they bought the house from! Only she knows the truth of how she got there and she’s not talking,” Seeley wrote in a Facebook comment.

Neither family knows how Cleo survived the trip, considering that the dog would have had to cross a river or a highway bustling with traffic to get to Missouri.

“Now that we know who she belongs to, if she pops up again, we know who to call,” Michael said.

But regardless of how she made it, her family is just grateful they’re reunited. All feel good stories after all end up with a happy ending.

“It’s the most bizarre story. Really, she’s everything to us and to my mother,” Feeback said.

Cleo’s 60-mile journey is a mystery, and it’s probably something that we’ll never know. Nevertheless, we’re glad that she’s back with her family.

Oh, if only dogs could talk, we bet Cleo would tell us one heck of a story!

