Dog found abandoned in a park with child’s heartbreaking note is finally rescued

On November 22, an animal rescue organization in Mexico City, Mexico, rescued an abandoned dog tied to a park bench.

Placed beside the poor dog was a piece of paper held down by a rock. The note said the pup was being mistreated at home, so its owner left him in the park to find a new family.

Based on the handwriting and a few crossed-out words, it appears the letter was written by a child.

“Please, I ask you to adopt this dog and take good care of him.

Leaving my dog here hurts a lot, but I made the decision because my relatives abused him and it was painful to see him in that situation.

So if you read this and you feel moved, please adopt him and look after him.

If not, please leave the letter here so another person can read it and adopt him. Thanks,” the message read.

The child said the dog’s name was Max.

We can only imagine how painful it must have been for his young owner to leave Max this way. But given the circumstances, it seemed like the best way to protect him from the abusive adults in his family.

Members of the animal rescue organization Mascotas Coyoacan went to the park to retrieve the pup. They shared the details of the rescue through a Facebook post.

“In the afternoon a report of this abandoned puppy came to us with this note, which obviously broke our hearts,” they wrote.

When they arrived, a female volunteer approached the nervous pooch slowly. After offering him water and food, she finally gained his trust.

Even though he looked afraid, Max let her untie him from the park bench. Once he was free, the dog kept his down, seemingly avoiding the gaze of his rescuer as she was trying to coax him into coming near her.

The rescue shared an update in a follow-up Facebook post.

“He was tied to the bench with a chain in such a way that he had to drop the necklace chain to unleash it, obviously an impossible task. With a lot of patience, a lot of time, lots of sausage, lots of adrenaline and the invaluable help of Manuel Rivera directing via video call, we finally got it, and we were able to release him.”

The dog was then brought to the rescue’s facility. Thankfully, volunteers say that he is responding well to human interaction. He’s even letting people pet him!

Max—who is between six to eight months old—is a “sweetheart,” according to the group. The animal rescue organization is now working to help him find his forever family.

And since their goal for the pup is to start afresh, they officially changed his name to Boston, hoping that it will help him forget his painful and traumatic past.

This sweet boy deserves nothing but love and happiness from a caring family. We hope he finds a new home soon!

Witness how the volunteers rescued the poor dog in the video below.