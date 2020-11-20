This doctor marries himself in a magical wedding ceremony after fiancé breaks off engagement

‘This man from Brazil took the saying “love yourself” to a whole new level.

Dr. Diogo Rabelo, 33, is going viral after he married himself in a beautiful wedding ceremony held at a resort in Itacaré, Bahia, last September.

Diogo got engaged to Vitor Bueno in November 2019, and the two had planned to get married in September 2020. However, after a series of fights over the summer, Vitor left Diogo in July.

Instead of wallowing in self-pity and sadness, Diogo decided to turn this tragedy around.

While most people would have immediately called off the wedding, the doctor thought he could still have his happy ending – albeit alone.

Surrounded by 40 out of his original 50 guests, Diogo tied the knot with himself on October 16. The man declared his vows, said “I do” in front of a mirror, and followed all the traditions involved in a wedding.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life, as I’m with the people I love the most in this life, celebrating what could be a tragedy, but I made it a comedy,” he said.

Diogo also followed the bride’s ritual—this time, the groom—of tossing the bouquet to expectant guests. His wedding looked nothing but magical, and judging by the pictures, it seemed like everyone genuinely enjoyed themselves during the event. Diogo was clearly loved by many.

“The good thing about marrying you is that there are no protocols! You have the freedom to have fun any way you want, and am I wrong? There was a bouquet of flowers YES!” Diogo wrote in an Instagram post.

Another remarkable moment from the wedding was when his grandmother tied a special sapphire bracelet around his wrist. The beautiful piece of jewelry was meant to replace Diogo’s engagement band, which he also took off during the ceremony.

“When God made his alliance with man, he created the rainbow and in a symbolic act, my wedding ring is a colorful sapphire bracelet to remind me that my alliance is with God Creator and not with men,” he wrote in another Instagram post.

Diogo, who specializes in cosmetic procedures, penned an emotional letter to his “last love,” which he also shared on social media. In it, he said he wants his ex-fiancé “to be free to go wherever you want and stay wherever you want.”

He also called his ex-partner a “great teacher,” and he thanked him for teaching him to value himself more.

Speaking to local news outlets, Diogo said it wasn’t easy deciding if he should continue the wedding. However, he realized one very important thing: he didn’t need a partner to be happy; he only needed himself.

“I analyzed the situation for a month, and decided that I had to appreciate and love myself. I kept the ceremony and 40 of my 50 guests came. The message I wanted to send to people with this marriage of mine is not that of a victim, I do not depend on a marriage to be happy,” he said.

After all, the wedding cost approximately 350,000 BRL, so it also made sense financially to go through with it.

It might be considered unconventional, but we’re glad that Diogo has found inner peace and contentment with his decision. It’s not easy deviating from society’s expectations, but he put himself first and did it for his own happiness. And in the end, isn’t that what matters the most?

What do you think of Diogo’s decision to marry himself? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to share this story with your friends and family!