Dad does silly dances while daughter films ‘tutorial’ video, not knowing it will be sent to her teacher

Ever since schools switched to online learning, many parents—especially those who aren’t exactly tech-savvy—are scratching their heads with all the difficulties that come with it.

Be sure to reach the end of this story for the hilarious video!

But Isaac Jones, a dad from Beaverton, Oregon, seems to be handling it pretty well.

One day, his daughter Delaney Jones, 6, was filming herself while she’s crafting. Isaac thought it was just another one of her “tutorials,” not realizing that Delaney was recording herself for school.

While the camera was rolling, the fun-loving dad started hilariously dancing to the Kidz Bop version of “Uptown Funk” in the background!

It was Isaac’s wife, Jennifer Jones, who discovered the funny video. She was checking Delaney’s SeeSaw—the app they use for school—to see her activity.

According to her, the sweet child would often send her teachers random clips to wish them well, say goodnight, or simply talk to them.

And the video of Delaney crafting while her dad does silly dances in the background was one of them!

“As I continued to watch, I was laughing so hard tears were streaming,” Jennifer told Good Morning America.

In the clip, Isaac really went all the way. He showed off some of his best dance moves to the music playing in their kitchen. At one point, he even got his other two children to join him in the stunt.

And while the trio danced in the background, Delaney remained unfazed and continued with her crafts tutorial. Based on her lack of reaction, it seems like this was a regular occurrence in their household.

Despite the repeated interruptions, the first-grade student only paused her crafting to joke, “What is wrong with this family? I’m just trying to do peace and quiet art!”

Jennifer decided to share the video on Facebook, where it has garnered 204K reactions, 230K shares, and a whopping 19M views since she posted it in November.

“I hope her teacher laughed as hard as I did,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Seeing that the video has gained so much attention from the masses, Isaac expressed his appreciation for the support he and his family had received online.

“I personally got a kick out of seeing so many other dudes tagged by their loved ones who know they’d be dork’n out with their fam too when given the chance,” he wrote in the post.

Isaac believes that’s what made the clip so relatable to many dads. He also gave them some parenting advice.

“Guys: take these chances we get to make memories with your amazing kids, the miracles they are. It’s one of the best parts about being a parent,” he said. “Because unlike from your professional life, as a parent if you act like a fool the ones who mater actually admire you even more! What a relief right?”

Although the year 2020 has been challenging, Isaac said that he chose to focus on the positives in his life. He encouraged others to do the same.

“I’m not saying it’s easy or that we always every time chose happiness, but allow yourself the chance to choose and to take those moments when they come,” he said.

At the end of the day, he’s just glad that he got to spread a little happiness during a time when people—himself included—needed it the most.

“Thanks for allowing me the blessing of sharing my incredible family that always keeps me laughing,” he said.

And thank you, Isaac, for reminding us to get our silly on during these crazy and scary times we’re in. We surely need it to stay sane!

Here’s the hilarious video of this dancing dad.

Have you had any distance learning mishaps like this one? Leave a comment below, and don’t forget to share this story.